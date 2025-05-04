Şengün claims Rockets have ‘no reason' to lose Game 7 vs. Warriors

Both the Warriors and Houston Rockets are confident that if they execute their respective game plans, they will walk out of Toyota Center on Sunday night with a series-clinching Game 7 win.

However, only one team can move on to the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rockets' star center Alperen Şengün and his teammates are extra confident heading into Sunday's big game after winning both Games 5 and 6 to force the win-or-go-home contest on their home court, and believe that if Houston does the little things right, it will successfully complete the rare three-games-to-one series comeback.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"I don’t think they have beaten us yet, we have beat ourselves this series," Şengün told reporters at Rockets shootaround on Sunday. "We missed free throws, easy shots. When we’re locked in, we were locked in defensively and offensively. We have all the talent in the world. There’s no reason for us to lose this game.”

Alperen Sengun on Rockets-Warriors Game 7:



“I don’t think they’ve beaten us, this series. We beat ourselves, missing free throws and easy shots. When we’re locked in, we’re locked in. We have all the talent in the world. There’s no reason for us to lose this game.” pic.twitter.com/FXUcQYgF1c — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) May 4, 2025

Of course, the gravity of the game against an experienced team like the Warriors is not lost on Şengün, who recognizes the moment will not be too big for Warriors stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

"We know it's going to be tough. They have so much more experience than us, but we're ready for it, we're going to play hard," Şengün added. "We're going to do what we do, but we know it's not going to be easy. Just go and do what we did the past two games, play hard, get the 50/50 balls, offensive rebounds and then get the win."

Golden State has lost consecutive games after jumping out to a commanding 3-1 series lead, and is looking to avoid unfortunate history on Sunday night.

The only thing standing in the Warriors' way is Şengün and the Rockets. And perhaps themselves.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast