Draymond Green gained a newfound level of respect for Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün after a ferocious NBA first-round playoff series.

Green and Şengün tussled on a nightly basis as the Warriors held off the Rockets in a classic seven-game series that featured a decidedly old-school brand of bruising basketball.

“I gained so much respect for that young fella [Şengün] because in the beginning, he was folding and he caught up and he stood up,” Green said Tuesday on "The Pivot" podcast. “And once you stand up, we’re going to go at it, but I like that. And I gained respect for him.”

The 22-year-old gave Green all he could handle during the series, which saw Houston’s young and up-and-coming squad narrowly lose to Golden State. Şengün’s elite play at the rim was one of the reasons the Rockets almost won the matchup, as he gave Green headaches throughout the chippy series.



Şengün has steadily progressed ever since Houston selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he made his first All-Star Team this past season.

With the Rockets reportedly acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade, Houston will be an even more dangerous postseason foe next year. If they do face off against Golden State again, expect another physical matchup between Şengün and Green.

