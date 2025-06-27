SAN FRANCISCO – Mike Dunleavy did not lie.

The Warriors’ relative restraint during the 2025 NBA Draft that ended Thursday night provided sufficient evidence that they, as Golden State’s general manager indicated earlier this week, are saving their energy for the free-agent market, which opens at 3 p.m. PT on Monday.

As much as the Warriors love their player-development staff, they’re prioritizing next season above those that will follow. It’s a logical approach for a team whose best players – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler – are well into their mid-30s.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Dunleavy earlier this week: “We’ve got three players in their 30s that are really good, and that's the hand we're playing. It's certainly admirable what the [Indiana] Pacers and the [Oklahoma City] Thunder and some of these other teams have done in the league, but we have our group. We're committed to that, and we've got to build with it and around it, and that's kind of what we'll do.”

Dunleavy on Thursday night: “We add these (draft picks) into the roster however we do it. But I think we'll be looking to shift of roster the most in free agency, more so than the draft.”

The Warriors began the draft holding only the No. 41 overall pick. They traded down to Nos. 52 and 59 on Thursday afternoon, in a deal with the Phoenix Suns. Golden State chose forward Alex Toohey at 52, and shortly thereafter, swapped the No. 59 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 56 pick, with which it selected shooting guard Will Richard from the University of Florida.

Both Toohey and Richard will compete for roster spots, Dunleavy said, while acknowledging they likely will spend time in the G League.

“These guys are good players; they have a chance,” Dunleavy said. “And we'll put them in the development program, and it could be some time in Santa Cruz, it could be some NBA minutes. We'll see how it unfolds.

Alex Toohey

Toohey, who turned 21 last month, spent the past two seasons with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League. In 30 games last season, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals 22.9 minutes per game. He committed to play college basketball at Gonzaga in 2023 before opting for the NBL.

At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, he’s a tweener forward. Too slow to be a prototype small forward, too small to be a prototype power forward. The Warriors are at their best when coach Steve Kerr can lean into a roster with players that have great spatial/movement awareness – a “feel for the game” – and Toohey, by all accounts, has that.

Toohey scored 87 on the NBADraft.net scale and was No. 55 on its big board of draft-eligible players.

Dunleavy on Toohey: “I think he's like a 4. And I think with our system and the way we play, he has the versatility to play multiple positions. It's who can you guard and where you can play offensively. And we think especially on the defensive end, he's super versatile and creates a lot of plays.”

Will Richard

After starting at Belmont as a freshman, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard transferred to the powerhouse Florida program and, as a sophomore, became an immediate starter for the Gators. He played 141 college games, with 135 starts, over four seasons.

Though backcourt teammate Walter Clayton Jr. garnered most of the attention in Florida’s triumphant run to the 2025 national championship, Richard acquitted himself quite well -- especially in the title game. He scored 18 points, on 4-of-4 shooting from deep, as the Gators came back to defeat the Houston Cougars.

Richard’s profile was not listed on the NBADraft.net site, but the NBA.com site compares his attributes to those of Malik Beasley and Alex Caruso.

Dunleavy on Richard: “We see him as a two-way player, shoot it and defend it. He's a pretty good on-ball defender, very good off-ball defender, and he's got good length. And he's coming from a really good program and system where (he was) well-coached, well-taught through many years in college. This is a guy that knows how to play.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast