SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy isn’t afraid to make moves, even in the second round of the NBA draft.

It was just a year ago that Dunleavy traded the No. 52 overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Lindy Waters III the morning of the second round, just to then reacquire the pick to select Quinten Post later in the day during the draft.

Dunleavy was back to his ways this year when he reportedly traded the No. 41 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 52 and No. 59 overall picks less than an hour before the second round began.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Instead of going the college route as Dunleavy previously had in his first two drafts, the Warriors selected Alex Toohey at No. 52 overall out of Australia.

Toohey, 21, played professionally the last two years in the NBL for the Sydney Kings. He stands 6-foot-8 and 223 pounds with a wingspan that’s nearly 6-foot-11.

The Golden State Warriors have selected Sydney's Alex Toohey with the No. 52 pick.



A tough, versatile forward who brings feel for the game, consistent motor, length and anticipation on the defensive end. pic.twitter.com/io4pGBVekQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2025

Throughout the draft process, Toohey kept moving up big boards and wasn’t expected to be available this late. He was awarded the NBL’s Next Generation Award last season when he averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. There isn’t one skill that jumps out when watching Toohey. He doesn’t wow with his athleticism, but he is a skilled young player who has a clear feel for the game.

That should fit in Steve Kerr’s pass-heavy offense. Toohey is known to push the pace and won’t stop the ball. Though he’ll need to improve as an outside shooter, he made teams feel a lot more comfortable with that part of his game at the combine. Australia is a basketball country on the rise, and Toohey could be the next in line to make an impact in the NBA.

As Toohey’s game keeps growing, he should bring versatility and tenacity from the start. Having experience in the pros at a young age is a plus as well.

There’s no telling yet if trading down for Toohey was worth it for the Warriors compared to the players they could have added at No. 41 overall, their original slot coming into the second round. This late in the draft, though, Toohey could be the latest second-round pick to make an impact for the Warriors as a rookie. Golden State has an open two-way spot, too.

If his shot continues to improve and his strong fundamentals bring solid results, Toohey has the chance to fit the mold of a modern stretch-forward who isn’t going to make many mental mistakes on the floor. The fact that he’s an active defender who enjoys that side of the ball should help him find minutes sooner than later, and that’s the best way to make friends within a locker room that has star veterans.

Grade: B+

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast