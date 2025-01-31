Kerr ‘all for' NBA commisioner's notion of shortening game length

You can add Steve Kerr's name to the list of prominent NBA voices who support commissioner Adam Silver's notion to shorten games.

Silver recently voiced his enthusiasm for instituting 10-minute quarters in NBA games during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Kerr explained why he's "all for" Silver's idea during an interview on 95.7's The Game's "Willard & Dibs."

"I think it's a good idea. I'm not saying for sure it's the right thing to do, but ... we got to think of everything we can do," Kerr said. "One thing we know, the league isn't going to cut games out of the schedule. I wish they would but they're not going to. I don't think any of the constituents are going to agree to that just because of the revenue loss. If we're not going to do that, shortening the games, lengthening the calendar season so the players get more rest, I'm all for that."

Silver also explained how shortening games could potentially benefit the television consumers, who account for a significant portion of the NBA's annual revenue.

"Something else that I'm a fan of, and I'm probably in a minority, as we get more involved in global basketball, the NBA is the only league that plays 48 minutes. I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters, I'm not sure that many others are," Silver said. "Putting aside what it means for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits.

"People in arenas aren't asking us to shorten the game, but I think as a television program being two hours, Olympic basketball is two hours, college basketball of course is 40 minutes."

While it could take quite a bit of lobbying to gain any real traction to get Silver's idea into motion, there are plenty of benefits for all parties involved.

A less-taxing season on the players physically, and a shorter required attention span for basketball viewers at home could be the win-win scenario that pushes any potential proposal across the goal line down the road.

