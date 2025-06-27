Following the conclusion of last night's second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, basketball fans now can shift their focus to the NBA Summer League in the coming weeks.

The NBA released the Summer League schedule and TV broadcast information on Friday, which will take place from July 10-20 in Las Vegas.

While the Warriors will also compete in the seventh annual California Classic from July 5-8, Kings fans will have to wait until the Las Vegas event to watch new draft picks Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud take the floor in royal purple.

Golden State fans, on the other hand, will have plenty of opportunities to watch second-round draft picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard in action, though both the Warriors' and Kings' rosters are yet to be announced.

In addition to three California Classic matchups, the Warriors are set for the following matchups in Las Vegas:

Friday, July 11 vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. PST (airing on ESPN2)

Sunday, July 13 vs. Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. PST (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 15 vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. PST (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 17 vs. Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. PST (NBA TV)

Meanwhile, the Kings' schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 10 vs. Orlando Magic at 4:30 p.m. PST (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 12 vs. Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. PST (NBA TV)

Monday, July 14 vs. Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. PST (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 16 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 12:30 p.m. PST (ESPN2)

Both Sacramento and Golden State will play at least one more game in Las Vegas between July 18-20, which will be determined based on their results in the four prior contests. If either team qualifies for the playoffs between the top four teams, their fifth game will be a semifinal on Saturday, July 19. A win there means a berth for an extra, sixth contest in the Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 20.

All games will take place at either the Thomas & Mack Center or Pavilion on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

