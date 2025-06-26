The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone, and the Warriors weren’t a part of it at all.

That doesn’t mean the first 30 picks didn’t have possible short term and long-term effects on Golden State. Just look at the first two picks. Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks, and Dylan Harper followed him in the state of Texas as the No. 2 pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams missed out on the NBA playoffs last season, but they don’t expect that to be the case next year.

The Western Conference always is a slugfest, and a handful of top prospects joined the Warriors’ conference.

Barring a trade, the Warriors now will join the party Thursday with the No. 41 overall pick in the draft. There still is plenty of talent left on the board, too. Here’s our best guess at how the second round could play out.

After shooting up draft boards, the Timberwolves take the best player available. He could play alongside Rudy Gobert because of his 3-point shooting, which also would be a bonus if the Timberwolves lose Naz Reid.

The Celtics just sent all 7-foot-2 of Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, so now they can bring in a cheaper 7-foot-1 center that has shooting upside, playmaking out of the middle and smarts as someone that played 169 college games.

The Hornets simply need as many smart basketball players as possible. Penda is still only 20 but plays with a veteran’s mind, which will fit right in.

Fleming was thought to be a late first-round pick. Instead, the Hornets jump at the chance to add him and his 7-foot-6 wingspan to a team that can use a little bit of everything.

He’ll need a bucket of Philly cheesesteaks to gain the pounds needed on his frame for the NBA, but Marković is a modern stretch big whose upside might be too hard to pass up.

After using a record five first-round picks, will the Nets keep on bringing in draft picks? If so, an experienced rookie like Broome might be the way.

Malik Beasley was an absolute steal for the Pistons this past season. However, he’s hitting free agency and the Pistons would be wise to add another knock-down shooter form deep.

It only makes sense for the Pacers to bring in another point guard named Tyrese with their own star out for the season. The former top prospect should be of strong value here.

Lanier can go get a bucket. The Raptors’ roster feels like a bit of a mish mosh right now, but Lanier’s scoring ability can be hard to pass up.

The Pelicans went super young in the first round, so it’s time to bring in some age and experience. Watkins averaged over 18 points his final season at FSU, though his 3-point shot will have to improve.

Consistency is key. From the start, we’ve been all-in on James wearing a Golden State jersey. General manager Mike Dunleavy put an emphasis on defense when speaking to reporters Monday, and James is a clone of Lu Dort.

He also has improved exponentially as a shooter like Dort. James should be able to be a strong, versatile defender from the start. His physicality will translate. Will his shot?

James shot 49.1 percent on catch-and-shoot threes as a fifth-year senior at Duke. In his final two years of college between Tulane and Duke, James did it all by averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 39.4 percent on threes. He has the size, strength and athleticism to be in the rotation as a rookie. This is a winning player that should be hard to pass up.

Unlike his older brother, Nembhard is small. People wouldn’t believe he’s 6-foot on a dating profile, but they do know he brings smarts, tenacity and the mindset to shift a culture in the right direction.

Many saw him as a first-round talent. The Wizards would love a slide like this for someone who should be able to guard up and down the court with players of all sizes.

More talent for the champs. Toohey played two years in Australia’s NBL and impressed many at the NBA scouting combine with his overall skills and feel for the game.

Back-to-back picks out of Australia. There’s big, and then there’s the 7-foot-4, 257-pound Zikarsky.

The more shooting the better for the Magic, even after adding Desmond Bane. Tonje displayed the ability to put the ball in the basket over his six-year college career, and he plays with the smarts of someone who spent six years in college.

The Bucks simply need players they can rely on. That’s Peavy, a do-it-all wing that will need to prove his 3-point shot is for real.

Sallis had a career-year across the board as a senior. He’s a former top prospect who can show why and still be a productive bench player.

OK Australia, we get it. Olbrich contributed to a championship team in the NBL, and maybe the Cavs want to get even bigger in the frontcourt.

Not only is Williams a massive center, he’s a playmaker out of the middle. That’s something the Knicks could use.

His efficiency went down last season as his 3-point shot took a tumble. That felt more like an outlier for someone who averaged 17 points his final three years of college.

Williams is a big-bodied wing who can get to the mid-range and bury a three. He’s an older prospect with a calmness to his game.

Upside, upside, upside. That’s Danny Ainge’s game. Once regarded as a top prospect who became the youngest player ever in the G League, Ainge takes another swing.

Some players just know how to put points up, and that’s Dixon. He led the nation in scoring last season and can stretch the floor with his 3-point shot.

The right team will have to draft Martin, a 6-foot-2 super-athlete with a 6-foot-8 wingspan who might be able to mold his game after Gary Payton II.

Versatility and intensity. Luis brings both, and it’s easy to see him compete to carve out a role in the NBA.

Though he fits his last name at 6-foot-1, Small averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 assists last season after transferring from East Carolina. He’s worth betting on at this slot.

Sanders spent his first four years at Cal Poly before leveling up and proving himself to be a dynamic shotmaker in a multitude of ways at Nevada.

To wrap it up, the Rockets go and get a seasoned guard in Bates. The lefty is a 3-and-D type of prospect at guard with a long wingspan and the ability to really shoot it.

