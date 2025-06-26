The Warriors' first move in the 2025 NBA Draft came before Golden State ever got on the clock.

The Warriors traded the No. 41 overall pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the No. 52 and No. 59 selections in the second round of the 2025 draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Phoenix Suns are trading the Nos. 52 and 59 picks to the Golden State Warriors for No. 41, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

After shipping out its 2025 first-round draft pick in the Jimmy Butler trade, Golden State opted to trade back for an additional pick in the second round rather than stand pat at No. 41 overall.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy previously spoke about the optimism he had about finding an instant contributor at No. 41 overall, but also left the door open for the possibility of a trade, which came to fruition on Thursday.

“Yeah, that's what we'll look for,” Dunleavy said back on May 16. “Frankly, it's nice having some of these young players come in and contribute right away. It's not always guaranteed. Forty-one, I'm sure there will be a good player there. We can always trade the pick, we can keep it.

“I think the biggest thing of interest will be the amount of players that stay in the draft vs. go back to school. That will probably dictate the quality and the talent level at the pick, but 41 is a pretty good range to be in.”

The Warriors have had success in the back end of the second round in both of Dunleavy's drafts as general manager, selecting center Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 57 overall in 2023 and sharpshooting big man Quinten Post at No. 52 overall in 2024.

While it always is a longshot for second-round draft picks to make an immediate impact in the NBA, Golden State now has doubled down on the opportunity continue Dunleavy's trend of selecting a hidden gem in an area that typically is tough to unearth them.

