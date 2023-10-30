Do NBA teams have multiple courts? Here's what to know

There's nothing like a crispy clean maple court to play hoops on.

The NBA is most known for being the sport played on such material, and the league amplified its efforts to take courts to a new level in 2023-24.

With the start of the first ever In-Season Tournament this season, the NBA unveiled 30 fresh designs for each team. The designs are primarily used to help differentiate between In-Season Tournament games and just regular contests.

NBA DEBUTS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT COURTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS pic.twitter.com/OHmOA8LYGL — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

Here's everything else to know about courts in the NBA:

Do NBA teams have multiple courts?

In short, yes. Teams always have at least one standard design, which is used the most. Then there are alternate designs that usually follow the team's respective city edition jersey.

Last season, for example, 23 teams had at least one alternate court design. The Detroit Pistons had four different courts.

This season, one of the alternate designs each team will have is the In-Season Tournament court. Those will be used in group games and later, the quarterfinals.

Are NBA courts permanent?

No, but they do last a long time. The league requires teams to replace their flooring every 10 years, except one team had theirs last 19 thanks to an annual waiver, in a report via Sports Illustrated.

What are NBA courts made from?

NBA courts are made out of maple hardwood. The lightness of the wood offers perks like enhancing visibility, brightening arenas and providing cushioning pads to protect against falls.

Maple hardwood also has shock resistance, which helps lessen fatigue on players' leg joints when running around at high intensity.

Which NBA team has best court?

Plenty of arguments could be made here. The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, have a classic purple-and-gold scheme that doesn't get old. You can't really argue against the Boston Celtics' green look, either.

In terms of the 30 In-Season Tournament designs, the Indiana Pacers might take the cake with the light blue and bright yellow colorway.

a closer look at our brand new @NBA In-Season Tournament court 🔍 pic.twitter.com/RdvmcRC18a — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 30, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans went in with their design, too, replicating a Mardi Gras appearance.