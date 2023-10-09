Chet Holmgren responds to Victor Wembanyama flexing on him in Thunder-Spurs

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OCTOBER 9: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder boxes out during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 9, 2023 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

Might a new rivalry be brewing between two young 7-footers?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs played in preseason action on Monday in a matchup that featured two highly rated rookies.

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in 2022, missed all of last season with an injury before the campaign began, making 2023-24 technically his rookie season. On the other end is 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Both are lengthy bigs who can create off the dribble and shoot from distance and their battle lived up to the hype early. But on one instance, Wembanyama drew an and-1 on Holmgren on a drive to the basket and flexed on him.

Holmgren took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game and said "The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho" in response to the foul in question.

The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho https://t.co/Oaz7Mz8f57 — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 10, 2023

The tweet was later edited to include two laughing emojis followed by a handshake one.

Whether the two up-and-coming teams develop a rivalry is unknown, but both Holmgren and Wembanyama delivered on the court.

Holmgren tallied 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting, 2-for-2 from deep and 5-for-7 from the foul line to go with nine rebounds, one block and an assist in 16 minutes.

Wembanyama logged 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, 2-for-5 from deep and 2-for-3 from the charity stripe to pair with his five rebounds, two steals and one block in 19 minutes as Oklahoma City squeezed out a 122-121 win.

The two teams will first meet in the regular season in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

