The stars will be shining from the opening tip of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the upcoming season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with two marquee showdowns: Knicks-Celtics and Timberwolves-Lakers.

Opening Night of the 2024-25 NBA season on TNT October 22, per sources:



🏀 Knicks at Celtics, ring night

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers pic.twitter.com/RGWFglVZ9F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2024

The Celtics, the defending NBA champions, reportedly will have their "ring night" against their revamped conference rivals before Anthony Edwards faces off against two of his fellow Team USA gold medalists in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The second day of the NBA season also features some spectacular matchups. Charania reports that the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers will open their new arena, Intuit Dome, against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Charania also reported the two dates for the Celtics' Finals rematches against the Dallas Mavericks. The two sides reportedly will meet in Dallas on Jan. 25 before they face off again in Boston on Feb. 6.

Speaking of the Mavericks, Charania reports that Klay Thompson will make his first return to the Bay when the Mavs take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Nov. 12.

Charania previously reported the five games on the NBA's Christmas Day schedule: Spurs-Knicks, Timberwolves-Mavericks, Sixers-Celtics, Lakers-Warriors and Nuggets-Suns.