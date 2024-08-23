Celtics star Jaylen Brown releases new song ‘Just Do It' with Ferg

It's been a good year for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics star helped lead the franchise to its 18th championship in June, and he was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP during that playoff run.

Brown's talents aren't just confined to the basketball court, though.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He recently went into the recording studio to create a new song with rapper Ferg titled "Just Do It." While that's a clear allusion to his grievance with Nike, there is no mention of the brand in the song. There is, however, a mention of the Brown-Nike Olympics controversy at the start of the music video, which you can watch below:

Back in July, there was a debate over whether Nike's influence with Team USA's Olympic basketball team kept Brown off the roster when Kawhi Leonard dropped out. Brown's teammate, Derrick White, was selected instead.

The Celtics will report to training camp next month and begin their title defense Oct. 22 against the New York Knicks.