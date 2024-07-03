Will Bronny James play in Summer League? Here's when he'll make Lakers debut

Bronny James will play with his father in the NBA in a matter of months.

However, before he officially takes the floor alongside the league's oldest player, he will get his first taste of NBA action with other up-and-comers this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced Bronny James on Tuesday after selecting with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. During the introduction, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered insight into when LeBron James' son and fellow rookie Dalton Knecht will debut with the team.

Will Bronny James play in NBA Summer League?

Redick announced on Tuesday that both Bronny James and Knecht would play in Summer League.

Lakers Summer League schedule

The Lakers will play in two versions of Summer League this year.

The team will first take part in the California Classic and play three exhibitions at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

From there, they will play in the Las Vegas Summer League along with the other 29 NBA teams.

Here is the Lakers' full Summer League schedule:

California Classic

Date Opponent Arena Time (PT) July 6 Sacramento Kings Chase Center 1:30 p.m. July 7 Golden State Warriors Chase Center 3:30 p.m. July 10 Miami Heat Chase Center 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Summer League

Date Opponent Arena Time (PT) July 12 Houston Rockets Thomas & Mack Center 4:30 p.m. July 15 Boston Celtics Thomas & Mack Center 7:30 p.m. July 17 Atlanta Hawks Thomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m. July 18 Cleveland Cavaliers Thomas & Mack Center 6 p.m. July 20-22 Four-team tournament/consolation games TBD TBD

The latest class of rookies will take to the court in the 2024 NBA Summer League, the first time fans will get to see the newest players with their teams.