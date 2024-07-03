Here are the best remaining NBA free agents

The opening week of 2024 NBA free agency has seen some major moves across the league.

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest free agent heist, luring Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers on a four-year, $212 million max deal. Philadelphia also retained rising star Tyrese Maxey on a five-year, $204 million extension.

While the Clippers lost George, they were able to bring back James Harden on a two-year, $70 million deal. LeBron James unsurprisingly remained in Hollywood as well, re-upping with the Los Angeles Lakers on a reported two-year, $104 million deal.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson's legendary run with the Golden State Warriors came to an end as he joined the Dallas Mavericks on a reported three-year, $50 million contract. Isaiah Hartenstein departed the New York Knicks for a reported three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. And former Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brought some much-needed shooting to the Orlando Magic on a reported three-year, $66 million deal.

So, who's still available on the open market? Here's a look at the best remaining free agents (listed alphabetically by last name):

Malik Beasley, G, Milwaukee Bucks

After signing with the Bucks for the veteran's minimum last offseason, Beasley knocked down 41.3% of his 3-point attempts as Milwaukee's starting 2-guard. The 27-year-old posted 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per contest over 79 games.

Patrick Beverley, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Beverley carved out a role with two contenders in his age-35 season, first with the Sixers and then with the Bucks following a midseason trade. Across 73 combined appearances, he posted 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. The defense-first guard shot 33.7% from deep and 41.7% overall.

Saddiq Bey, F, Atlanta Hawks

Bey's status for the start of next season is in doubt after suffering a torn ACL in March. The 25-year-old averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32.7 minutes over 63 games last season, but saw his 3-point efficiency dip to a career-low 31.6%.

Miles Bridges, F, Charlotte Hornets

Bridges is serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of them. He turned himself in to authorities last October after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation. The charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Bridges was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign. The 26-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.2/34.9/82.5 shooting splits over 69 games.

DeMar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls

DeRozan, who turns 35 in August, is clearly the top player left on the board in free agency. In his age-34 season, DeRozan logged a career-high 37.8 minutes per game across 79 appearances with Chicago. The six-time All-Star averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 48.0/33.3/85.3 shooting splits.

Spencer Dinwiddie, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Dinwiddie, 31, joined the Lakers midseason in 2023-24 after being traded from Brooklyn to Toronto and subsequently bought out. In 28 games with the Lakers, he averaged 6.8 points and 2.4 assists in 24.2 minutes, shooting 39.7% from the field and 38.9% from deep.

Markelle Fultz, G, Orlando Magic

While Fultz isn't a threat from deep, the former No. 1 overall pick has proven he can still be a contributor with his defense and creation skills. The 26-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes across 43 games last season. His shooting efficiency did, however, dip across the board with splits of 47.2/22.2/69.7 after showing improvement in that department the prior season.

Haywood Highsmith, F, Miami Heat

The 27-year-old Highsmith is a G League success story. After logging 100-plus G League appearances, Highsmith established himself as a rotation player on the Heat over the past couple of seasons. He made 26 starts across 66 games last season, averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes while shooting 39.6% from 3 and 46.5% overall.

Tyus Jones, G, Washington Wizards

Jones was a full-time starter for the first time in his career in 2023-24 following an offseason trade from Memphis to Washington. The 28-year-old averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists in 66 games on strong 48.9/41.3/80.0 shooting splits.

Luke Kennard, G, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies declined Kennard's $14.8 million team option, allowing the sharpshooter to hit free agency. Kennard, 28, was limited to just 39 games last season, but continued to light it up from deep. The career 43.9% 3-point shooter made 45% of his attempts from long range while posting 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.

Kyle Lowry, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Lowry's disappointing tenure with the Heat ended with him being traded to the Hornets midseason and subsequently bought out. But the Philadelphia native enjoyed a strong finish to the 2023-24 season after joining his hometown Sixers, averaging 8.0 points and 4.6 assists in 28.4 minutes over 23 games. The 38-year-old shot 40.4% from 3 and 44.4% overall.

Caleb Martin, F, Miami Heat

Martin broke out on a big stage in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 19.3 points while shooting a staggering 60.2% from the field and 48.9% from deep as the No. 8-seeded Heat stunned the Boston Celtics. The 28-year-old wing came back down to earth as a solid role player last season, averaging 10.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 27.4 minutes over 64 games.

Isaac Okoro, F, Cleveland Cavaliers (RFA)

Okoro, a restricted free agent, is coming off the best 3-point shooting season of his career at 39.1%. The defense-first former No. 5 overall pick averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 27.3 minutes over 69 games.

Dario Saric, F, Golden State Warriors

Saric, 30, could be the answer for a team seeking a stretch big off the bench. The former No. 12 pick averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.2 minutes over 64 games last season. He shot 37.6% from deep and 46.6% overall.

Gary Trent Jr., G, Toronto Raptors

Trent Jr. is another sharpshooter who's still available. The 25-year-old shot 39.3% from deep last season while averaging 13.7 points in 28.1 minutes over 71 games.

Lonnie Walker IV, G, Brooklyn Nets

Walker IV can be a bucket-getter off the bench. The 25-year-old posted 9.7 points in 17.4 minutes over 58 games last season. He shot 42.3% overall and improved his 3-point percentage for a second straight year at 38.4%.

