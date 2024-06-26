Bam Adebayo plans to sign 3-year, $166 million max extension with Heat: Reports

The Miami Heat plan on locking up their captain.

All-Star center Bam Adebayo intends to sign a three-year, $166 million maximum extension with the organization, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported on Wednesday.

Adebayo is currently under contract for the next two seasons, as he just completed the third year in his five-year, $163 million deal with the Heat.

The 26-year-old has become one of the best defensive players in the NBA since the Heat selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has been named to three All-Star teams and five All-Defensive teams while helping lead the team to two NBA Finals appearances. He averaged 19.3 points and a career-high 10.4 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 regular season and later earned a spot on the All-Defensive first team for the first time.

Adebayo has also made an impact for Team USA. He won gold with the U.S. men's basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Games and will compete at the Olympics once again in Paris this summer.

Per NBA rules, Adebayo cannot sign his max extension until July 6.