5 NBA players who deserve to be first-time All-Stars in 2024

Could Indianapolis field multiple first-time NBA All-Stars in the 2023-24 campaign?

From a parity standpoint, the league is as talented as ever. Most teams have at least two players standing out on a daily basis, from the contending Philadelphia 76ers to the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

That makes many players' cases to be named to the All-Star Game a fruitful debate. With how stacked each position is, there will surely be some snubs who deserved to make the cut.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But which players deserve to be first-time All-Stars this season?

Last year saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) get in.

These five have a case in 2023-24:

G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers would not be a top-three team out East if it wasn't for Maxey's emergence. Some of the signs have been evident in flashes the last few seasons, but the fourth-year guard has fully emerged onto the scene after the James Harden-to-Clippers trade. Maxey, a Kentucky product and No. 21 overall pick in 2020, currently is averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals on a 46/39/87 shooting split. His volume for those percentages are 19.5/8.2/5.6. All numbers besides his field-goal and three-point percentage are career highs. There are plenty of guards who will compete for few spots in the conference, and Maxey is one of them.

G Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Somehow the 26-year-old, seventh-year guard out of Kentucky has never made the All-Star Game. That should probably change this year now that he's proven himself to be a legitimate second star on a title-winning team. The Nuggets star currently is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks on a 47/45/89 shooting split on 15.4/5.7/3.0 volume. He's missed some time this season due to injury, but he should finally get a spot in Indianapolis with the Western Conference also boasting elite guards.

F Franz Wagner/Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Orlando is proving to be the sleeper team out East as predicted entering the season, with forwards Franz Wagner and second-year top overall pick Paolo Banchero leading the charge. Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in 2021 glues everything together, averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals on a 47/28/85 shooting split on 16.9/4.9/4.9 volume. Banchero, statistically, is quite similar to Wagner, averaging 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals on a 46/36/70 shooting split and 16.9/3.7/6.9 volume, though he has the higher ceiling. The Magic deserve at least one All-Star with their success, so they should see one of Wagner or Banchero suiting up in Indy.

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson was a snub last season, which was his first with the Knicks after a four-year run with the Dallas Mavericks. He's still the No. 1 option on New York, averaging 25.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals on a 46/43/82 shooting split on 19.4/6.4/5.9 volume. Both the three-point percentage and volume are career bests. His stats are quite similar to his output last year, but it'll be interesting to see if he gets a push this time around with the Knicks above .500. But again, there will be plenty of competition out East.

F/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Let's spice things up. San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is posting robust individual numbers, but his team has yet to eclipse 10 wins. On the other hand, redshirt rookie Chet Holmgren is a vital piece to the Thunder's revolution. Another predicted sleeper team, Oklahoma City currently is the No. 2 seed out West having won several games against quality opponents. Holmgren is playing his part and then some, putting up 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 0.7 steals on a 54/41/83 shooting split on 11.9/4.2/3.5 volume. Keep in mind, the Gonzaga product is a 7-foot-1 21-year-old doing this consistently. Oklahoma City should have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in again as a guard, and Holmgren should join in the frontcourt.

Honorable mention

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets: Potentially a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate, the third-year Rockets center has helped the team boost up the standings under first-year head coach Ime Udoka. Sengun is averaging 21.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks on a 54/31/73 shooting split and 15.4/2.2/5.2 volume. He's dubbed "Baby Jokic" for a reason, so along with Holmgren, he deserves a shout.