The 2024 NBA Draft may have just concluded, but teams will already be looking ahead to the next cycle.

Zaccharie Risacher, a 6-foot-8 French forward, went No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks in a class that didn't have many consensus top prospects.

But the 2025 NBA Draft has some more intrigue at the top, even though players still have time to develop more and improve their stocks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, which prospects could make the most noise going into next year's draft? Keep an eye on these five players:

Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Flagg started making noise in 2023 as a 16-year-old, and his time in the NBA could start very soon. The Maine product was playing at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. when players like LeBron James took notice of his talents, and it's pretty clear why that's the case.

At a growing 6-foot-9 with an unofficial wingspan over seven feet, Flagg is incredibly mobile and shines on both ends of the floor. He can create his own off the dribble and find teammates while being a fast lateral defender who rebounds at efficient rates.

He committed to Duke in October of 2023, so it'll be interesting to see how he lines up against the next tier of athletes.

His projection in the NBA is to likely play at either small forward or power forward, though he won't be a typical 4 because of his on-the-ball abilities.

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Airious "Ace" Bailey is the next highest prospect expected to be available in 2025. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Bailey committed to Rutgers after also having an offer from Kentucky.

Similar to Flagg, Bailey is a talented athlete who can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket, though his handle needs more tightening. He has excellent athleticism and explosion for his size, which will help him on both ends of the floor.

It'll be intriguing to see how his defense will fare against shiftier guards should he be matched onto them, as well as how his 3-point shot translates. His slashing to the basket should be one of his go-to strengths.

Also like Flagg, he looks like the profile of a 3 or 4 in the NBA due to his size, athleticism and on-the-ball potential, so how he does at Rutgers could sway whether he's No. 1 overall pick material or if he'll drop a few spots.

Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Speaking of Rutgers, another top prospect that could stem out of the school is guard Harper. At 6-foot-6 with an unofficial 6-foot-10 wingspan, Harper is a combo guard who can either play the 1 or the 2, though his ceiling in the NBA would have to be as a lead guard.

What stands out most about the left-handed guard is his ability to score from all levels. He isn't blessed with elite athleticism but has the size and power to get to his spots and knock down shots. That allows him to draw fouls and also absorb contact at solid rates.

He'll still have room to grow in terms of more consistent 3-point shooting as well as seeing how he guards faster players, but Harper, son of former NBA player Ron Harper, has a knack for the big moments and doesn't shy away from wanting to take over a game. Those traits are highly valuable.

Nolan Traore, G, France

Following Victor Wembanyama in 2023 and Risacher in 2024, Traore could be the next headliner for French basketball.

Traore measured at 6-foot-5 in shoes with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, a strong base for a lead point guard. His speed is one of his main strengths, as is his ability to score off the balance, find teammates and make something out of nothing.

The right-handed guard has the size, speed and instincts to guard multiple positions on the other end and his floater game has drawn significant praise early on, too.

If it pans out, he could end up being a taller, faster version of Tony Parker, who was also French. Traore's stock is continuously growing the more he plays, and that may only continue during this cycle.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Potentially the next closest thing to a Wembanyama-like prospect is Khaman Maluach, who has been with the NBA Academy Africa but committed to Duke in March.

Maluach is 7-foot-2 and can do many special things at his size: shoot 3-pointers, dribble between legs, block shots, move quickly and more. Most of that sounds like Wembanyama, though Maluach is more unproven at this stage and will have a crucial year ahead as a Blue Devil.

Out of South Sudan, Maluach has drawn some inspiration from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who also took a few years in the NBA to become the "Greek Freak" he is today.

If his floor spacing and defense is the real thing in college, it wouldn't be surprising if he starts getting No. 1 overall pick buzz due to his unique profile.

Honorable mentions

V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor: Explosive and wiry two-way wing who, at around 6-foot-5, gets it done on both levels of the floor. Will need to improve as a lead playmaker but has the tools to be a viable starting 2-guard in the NBA.

Egor Demin, G/F, Real Madrid B: A 6-foot-9 jumbo point guard who can also play the 2 or 3, Demin could be Real Madrid's next main product, similar to Hugo Gonzalez. But Demin's size and position makes him unique, as well as his ability to lead an offense and dominate players in his position. But he'll need time to develop his shot and find his footing to reach what could be tantalizing potential.