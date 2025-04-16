One NBA team's trajectory is about to change for the good.

While the 2024 draft didn't have one -- or multiple -- clear-cut potential No. 1 picks, this year's class is slightly different.

Duke star Cooper Flagg is easily the big prize this year, while Rutgers boasts two potential top-three picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Flagg's freshman Duke teammate Kon Knueppel and Baylor's freshman guard V.J. Edgecombe also pose credible top-five options.

But which teams will be in the mix for these talents and more, and what will the draft order be? Here's what to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds:

Who will pick first in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The draft lottery odds are sorted with the teams with the worst records leading the way. This season saw the Utah Jazz (17-65), Washington Wizards (18-64) and Charlotte Hornets (17-63) finish with the worst three records. The New Orleans Pelicans (21-61) and Philadelphia 76ers (24-58) round out the top five.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds with ties included

The Jazz, Wizards, Hornets, Pelicans and 76ers may have the best odds, but it doesn't always work out that way. Here's a look at this year's odds with ties included, via Tankathon:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 AVG Jazz 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 47.9 3.7 Wizards 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 27.8 20.0 3.9 Hornets 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 14.8 26.0 7.0 4.1 Pelicans 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.8 2.2 4.4 76ers 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 5.0 Nets 9.0 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.7 20.6 3.7 0.2 5.5 Raptors 7.5 7.8 8.1 8.5 19.7 34.1 12.9 1.3 >0.0 6.2 Spurs 6.0 6.3 6.7 7.2 34.5 32.0 6.8 0.4 >0.0 7.0 Suns 3.8 4.1 4.5 4.9 50.7 28.3 3.5 0.1 >0.0 8.2 Trail Blazers 3.7 4.0 4.4 4.8 63.4 18.5 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 9.0 Heat 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.8 77.6 12.6 0.4 >0.0 10.3 Mavericks 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.8 86.1 7.6 0.1 11.5 Bulls 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.7 92.0 2.3 12.4 Kings 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 97.6 13.7

For Philadelphia, however, its first rounder could go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside of the top six. The Thunder acquired the pick in 2020 in a trade that involved Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and Vincent Poirier, among others.

The Phoenix Suns are also set to lose their lottery pick due to the Houston Rockets having the rights to a pick swap. The Brooklyn Nets used to own that right in the Kevin-Durant-to-Suns trade, but it went to the Rockets in a complex draft picks deal in the summer of 2024.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds without ties

Here's how the odds shape up without ties, via Tankathon:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 AVG Jazz 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 47.9 3.7 Wizards 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 27.8 20.0 3.9 Hornets 14.0 13.4 12.7 12.0 14.8 26.0 7.0 4.1 Pelicans 12.5 12.2 11.9 11.5 7.2 25.7 16.7 2.2 4.4 76ers 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.5 2.2 19.6 26.7 8.7 0.6 5.0 Nets 9.0 9.2 9.4 9.6 8.6 29.8 20.5 3.7 0.1 5.5 Raptors 7.5 7.8 8.1 8.5 19.7 34.1 12.9 1.3 >0.0 6.2 Spurs 6.0 6.3 6.7 7.2 34.5 32.1 6.7 0.4 >0.0 7.0 Suns 4.5 4.8 5.2 5.7 50.7 25.9 3.0 0.1 >0.0 8.0 Trail Blazers 3.0 3.3 3.6 4.0 65.9 19.0 1.2 >0.0 >0.0 9.2 Heat 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.8 77.6 12.6 0.4 >0.0 10.3 Mavericks 1.5 1.7 1.9 2.1 86.1 6.7 0.1 11.5 Bulls 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.4 92.9 2.3 12.5 Kings 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 97.6 13.7

When is the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 lottery will be held on Monday, May 12.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

Now split into two nights, the first round of the 2025 draft will take place on Wednesday, June 25. The second round will follow on Thursday, June 26.