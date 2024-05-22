The 2023-24 All-NBA teams are here.

Unsurprisingly, some of the league's premier names in Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earned a nod on one of the three teams.

However, other key players like Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey didn't make the cut.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 All-NBA teams, which were positionless this season:

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA first team?

These five players are among the league's best:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA second team?

These five players just missed the cut on the first team:

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Who made the 2023-24 All-NBA third team?

These five players formed the third team:

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

When was the first All-NBA team chosen?

The first All-NBA teams were chosen in 1946-47. From then to 1954-55, only two All-NBA teams were formed and players were selected regardless of position.

Here's how the first ever All-NBA team panned out:

First team:

Joe Fulks, Philadelphia Warriors

Bob Feerick, Washington Capitols

Stan Miasek, Detroit Falcons

Bones McKinney, Washington Capitols

Max Zaslofsky, Chicago Stags

Second team:

Ernie Calverley, Providence Steamrollers

Frank Baumholtz, Cleveland Rebels

Johnny Logan, St. Louis Bombers

Chick Halbert, Chicago Stags

Fred Scolari, Washington Capitols

Who has the most All-NBA team selections?

LeBron James has the most All-NBA nods with 20, continuing his record streak. He has 13 first-team nods (also the most), three seconds and four thirds.

Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan are all tied at second with 15 total selections.