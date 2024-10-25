Breaking down the Yankees' and Dodgers' World Series rosters

It all comes down to this.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a heavyweight World Series between two storied MLB franchises.

Both teams are loaded with All-Stars and household names. The Yankees boast Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, while the Dodgers bring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to the table.

While the stars will absorb the spotlight, players further down in the lineup or deeper in the rotation could swing the series.

Here are the 26 players each team has on its World Series roster.

New York Yankees World Series roster

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Luis Gil

Carlos Rodón

Clarke Schmidt

Relievers

Jake Cousins

Tim Hill

Clay Holmes

Tommy Kahnle

Mark Leiter Jr.

Tim Mayza

Marcus Stroman

Luke Weaver

CNBC's Michael Ozanian explains why MLB commissioner Rob Manfred should be "having a party" about the World Series matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees.

Catchers

Jose Trevino

Austin Wells

Infielders

Oswaldo Cabrera

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Anthony Rizzo

Gleyber Torres

Anthony Volpe

Outfielders

Jasson Domínguez

Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Juan Soto

Giancarlo Stanton

Alex Verdugo

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster

Starting pitchers

Walker Buehler

Jack Flaherty

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Relievers

Anthony Banda

Ryan Brasier

Ben Casparius

Brusdar Graterol

Alex Vesia

Blake Treinen

Michael Kopech

Daniel Hudson

Brent Honeywell

Landon Knack

Catchers

Will Smith

Austin Barnes

Infielders

Freddie Freeman

Gavin Lux

Max Muncy

Tommy Edman

Miguel Rojas

Kiké Hernández

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Teoscar Hernández

Andy Pages

Chris Taylor

Designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani

On the field and in the stands, the Dodgers-Yankees will matchup in a star-studded World Series. Which team has more celebrity fans in a showdown between Hollywood and Broadway?