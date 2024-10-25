Trending
World Series

Breaking down the Yankees' and Dodgers' World Series rosters

The Yankees and Dodgers will each have 26 players for the 2024 Fall Classic.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

It all comes down to this.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a heavyweight World Series between two storied MLB franchises.

Both teams are loaded with All-Stars and household names. The Yankees boast Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, while the Dodgers bring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to the table.

While the stars will absorb the spotlight, players further down in the lineup or deeper in the rotation could swing the series.

Here are the 26 players each team has on its World Series roster.

New York Yankees World Series roster

Starting pitchers

  • Gerrit Cole
  • Nestor Cortes
  • Luis Gil
  • Carlos Rodón
  • Clarke Schmidt

Relievers

  • Jake Cousins
  • Tim Hill
  • Clay Holmes
  • Tommy Kahnle
  • Mark Leiter Jr.
  • Tim Mayza
  • Marcus Stroman
  • Luke Weaver
Catchers

  • Jose Trevino
  • Austin Wells

Infielders

  • Oswaldo Cabrera
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Anthony Rizzo
  • Gleyber Torres
  • Anthony Volpe

Outfielders

  • Jasson Domínguez
  • Trent Grisham
  • Aaron Judge
  • Juan Soto
  • Giancarlo Stanton
  • Alex Verdugo

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series roster

Starting pitchers

  • Walker Buehler
  • Jack Flaherty
  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Relievers

  • Anthony Banda
  • Ryan Brasier
  • Ben Casparius
  • Brusdar Graterol
  • Alex Vesia
  • Blake Treinen
  • Michael Kopech
  • Daniel Hudson
  • Brent Honeywell
  • Landon Knack

Catchers

  • Will Smith
  • Austin Barnes

Infielders

  • Freddie Freeman
  • Gavin Lux
  • Max Muncy
  • Tommy Edman
  • Miguel Rojas
  • Kiké Hernández

Outfielders

  • Mookie Betts
  • Teoscar Hernández
  • Andy Pages
  • Chris Taylor

Designated hitter

  • Shohei Ohtani
