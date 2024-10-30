World Series ticket prices increase after Yankees' Game 4 victory

The New York Yankees' World Series hopes have slightly increased, and so too have their ticket prices.

Following the team's 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Tuesday to avoid a sweep, the number of tickets sold to Wednesday's Game 5 jumped 51% on StubHub, according to the company.

The average ticket price as of Wednesday afternoon for Game 5 at Yankee Stadium was around $1,500. The starting price is $570 for a Pinstripe Pass standing room only ticket.

Ticket prices for a potential Game 6 in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers would have a chance to clinch a championship on their home field for the first time since 1963 when they swept the Yankees, start at $1,200. The cost of tickets for a potential Game 7 start at $1,400. Prices are likely to jump if the Yankees manage to win on Thursday and make the series that much more interesting.

No team in World Series history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win the championship. No team has managed to even force a Game 6, which the Yankees will look to do on Wednesday.

Entering the series, tickets were near record highs for a matchup of two of baseball's premiere organizations that boast a decades-long rivalry and star-studded rosters. Prior to Game 1, CNBC reported that the average price for a World Series ticket on the secondary market was $3,887, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ. That's the second-most expensive average since it started tracking the data in 2010.

With the Yankees trailing 3-0 in the series on Monday, an NBC New York analysis of last-minute ticket prices for Game 3 found the cheapest single ticket at Yankee Stadium across popular secondary market sellers was over $900.

The New York Yankees fans that ripped a ball out of Mookie Betts' glove and grabbed his arm during a play at the wall are banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series.