World Series starting pitchers: Who is taking the mound in Game 1 for the Yankees and Dodgers?

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to their aces to take the mound for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start with first pitch Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT).

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be the Game 1 starter for the Bronx Bombers while Jack Flaherty will start for the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

Who is starting Game 1 for the Yankees?

The Yankees game 1 starter for the 2024 World Series will be reigning AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole.

Cole is 1-0 this postseason with a 3.31 ERA. He was 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA during the 2024 regular season.

Imagn Images Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cole previously pitched in a World Series when he played for the Houston Astros in 2019 and went 1-1.

Who is starting Game 1 for the Dodgers?

Jack Flaherty will start Game 1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flaherty was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers midseason. He has gone 1-2 this postseason with a 7.04 ERA, following a tough Game 5 outing in the NLCS. In the 2024 regular season, Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA.

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This will be Flaherty's first World Series start.