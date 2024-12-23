The Boston Red Sox have made another move to bolster their starting rotation.

Right-hander Walker Buehler is in agreement with the Red Sox on a one-year, $21.05 million contract, Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey reported Monday morning. Buehler’s deal, which is pending a successful physical, includes an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Buehler was one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' best pitchers over a five-year stretch from 2018 to 2022. He has struck out 200 or more batters in two different seasons (2019 and 2021) and compiled a 16-4 record with a 2.47 ERA over an MLB-leading 33 starts during the 2021 campaign.

Buehler missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and struggled to regain his form in 2024, making just eight starts before being shut down for about two months from June to August. He finished the season with a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA.

The 30-year-old does have a strong postseason track record, however, and played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series victory by pitching five scoreless innings in Game 3 and tossing a scoreless ninth inning in Game 5 to seal Los Angeles' championship. He boasts a 3.04 ERA over 94.2 postseason innings.

The Red Sox also have added left-handed ace Garrett Crochet (via trade with the Chicago White Sox) and rehabbing left-hander Patrick Sandoval (via free agency) to a pitching staff that includes Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock.