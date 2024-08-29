Watch Shohei Ohtani's dog throw out first pitch for Dodgers-Orioles

Shohei Ohtani's dog received some extra special treatment Wednesday.

Ohtani's dog, Decoy, got to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Of course, it wasn't exactly a throw, as Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, just ran toward Ohtani with the baseball in his mouth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Decoy fetched the first pitch tonight for Shohei Ohtani! 🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/zD7QsbX5SI — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

Decoy was also in attendance due to a special promotion the Dodgers held before the game.

The Dodgers held a bobblehead night with Ohtani as the main player, though the figure also included Decoy.

Fans flocked to get one in person, with some waking up extra early in the morning and others arriving much later that led to significantly long lines around Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani, who is also looking to become the first MLB player to join the 50-50 club (home runs and stolen bases), started the game strong. In the bottom of the first inning, Ohtani blasted a home run to open the scoring.

Shohei Ohtani homers on his bobblehead night! pic.twitter.com/49zg5xg0uE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

It marked an NL-leading 42 homers of the season for Ohtani.