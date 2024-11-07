How Minasian, Posey relationship evolved before Giants GM interview

Zack Minasian’s relationship with Buster Posey evolved slowly over many years, which helped him get promoted to Giants general manager.

San Francisco's new second-in-command explained how he kept his distance from Posey when he first joined the organization.

“So, I joined the club after the [2018] season, and really just observed Buster in [2019] and in [2021], and my cadence in the clubhouse was, I want to be around,” Minasian told MLB Network. “But I also feel as a front-office member, I want our players to know that that's their space. And so I didn't really get to know Buster great as a player but definitely observed him on a daily basis, how he carried himself, consummate professional. So him coming into this role, I would say if anything, it was more that we knew of each other than knew each other.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Zack Minasian is the new General Manager of the @SFGiants!



He joined Matt and Harold to discuss his extensive baseball background, working with franchise icon and President of Baseball Ops Buster Posey and more.@SageUSAmerica | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/JR5QQqlksS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 5, 2024

After Posey assumed his role as president of baseball operations, he looked for someone with a scouting background and Minasian fit the bill, having served as vice president of pro scouting for the team since 2022.

Still, Minasian explained that the relationship evolved organically before he was given a formal offer to become GM.

“As we started to talk more and more baseball, at some point, he came and said, 'Are you interested in interviewing for this job?' And obviously, it was an easy, 'Yes,' ” Minasian said.

“And as we went through the process, we met kind of on a weekly basis to talk about the job and how I saw things, how I saw the organization and in Buster's way, it was very much putting out his hand in his office and saying, Do you want to do this?'



"So, it's very cool. It's a very special moment for me. Something I'll never forget. And look, I'm a fan, too, and it's Buster Posey. So very cool to go on this journey with him."

Posey played his entire MLB career with the Giants, winning three World Series titles and the 2012 NL MVP Award before retiring in 2021. The 37-year-old joined the San Francisco ownership group in 2022 before his recent promotion to president of baseball operations after the organization parted ways with Farhan Zaidi.

The expectation is that Posey and Minasian will help recruit more big-time free agents after the team failed to land Shohei Ohtani, who spurned San Francisco to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto among other stars hitting free agency this winter, the duo will have a tall task ahead of them.

Given their passion for baseball and proven track record on and off the field, Posey and Minasian are well-equipped to retool San Francisco’s roster.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast