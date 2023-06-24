Yankees' Judge has torn toe ligament; 2023 return uncertain

One year after winning American League MVP and setting the AL home run record -- and just a few months after spurning the Giants in free agency -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is struggling to stay healthy.

The 31-year-old outfielder revealed Saturday that he has a torn ligament in his toe. Judge suffered the injury, which was at first believed to be a sprain, on June 3 after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. He was placed on the injured list on June 6.

AARON JUDGE, WHAT A GRAB! pic.twitter.com/snlOXLbt4f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2023

“I’m not giving you any timeline. There’s no need,” Judge told reporters on Saturday. “I’ve just got to get better and then I’ll be out there.”

At this time, Judge has yet to resume hitting or playing catch. He added that he still feels pain when he walks and is unable to run.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wouldn't guarantee that Judge would return this season when asked about it on Saturday.

“That's an absolute," Boone said. "I can't say that about anyone. But yeah, I feel like he's going to be back."

Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the Yankees in December -- the third-largest deal in baseball history -- after turning down similar money to play in his hometown state with San Francisco. New York has struggled with Judge sidelined this season, going 11-16 when he's been out of the lineup. He also missed 10 games in late April and early May due to a hip injury.

Entering play on Saturday, the Yankees hold a half-game lead over the Blue Jays and Angels for the final AL wild card spot.

The Yankees will be in Oakland without Judge this week, facing the Athletics in a three-game set from June 27-29.



Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast