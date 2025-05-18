Why Flores' at-bat in Giants' walk-off win was so incredible

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a walk-off walk Saturday night, Wilmer Flores took over the MLB lead in RBI. He also might have had the plate appearance of the season.

Flores fouled off two-strike 103.5 and 102.9 fastballs and a slider before taking a 102.2 mph fastball from Mason Miller to end the game. Overall, he saw seven pitches from Miller that were at least 102 mph, and that put him in rare air.

According to Sportradar, the seven pitches at 102 mph or above are tied for the most a hitter has seen in one plate appearance since detailed velocity tracking began in 2009. Seattle's Josh Rojas saw seven pitches at 102-plus from Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce last year, but that at-bat ended in a strikeout. Flores kept battling until Miller threw a fourth ball, giving the Giants a 1-0 win.

"It's pretty good stuff. I was just waiting and hoping to make contact somehow," Flores said Saturday. "As the at-bat went longer, I was seeing the fastball a little better, but it's just a different fastball. I think I was just lucky to foul it off."

Flores fell behind 1-2, but then fouled off a 103.5 mph fastball. After taking 103.9 -- the fastest pitch by anyone in MLB this season -- he fouled off a 102.9 mph fastball. Miller tried to change it up with a slider, but it was up and Flores fouled it off. Another slider down and away was close, but Flores held up.

"Two-two, I put my best swing on it and still fouled it off -- I think it was up," Flores said. "The slider I took, it was away. I think it was a ball coming out of the hand, but I was able to hold up."

Miller tried another fastball but it was low all the way, and Flores got his walk-off. With the walk, Flores moved to 42 RBI on the year, one ahead of Aaron Judge for the MLB lead. He has had a lot of impressive moments at the plate through two months, but Saturday's will be hard to top.

"Wilmer's at-bat was incredible," manager Bob Melvin said. "You're 3-2 and you know you're going to get a fastball and you're going to have to start really early to get to it with a guy throwing 103, 104 mph. For him to take that pitch was kind of vintage Wilmer stuff. Even the 2-2 slider, to lay off that. It's just an incredible at-bat. Yeah, the right guy at the plate."

