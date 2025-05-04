Monster game from red-hot Adames fuels Giants' win vs. Rockies

Willy Adames was at the center of the Giants' offensive outburst on Sunday at Oracle Park.

The star shortstop blasted not one, but two home runs, while collecting three total extra-base hits and driving in three runs in five at-bats in San Francisco's 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, who fell to 6-28.

Adames' first homer, a solo shot in the bottom of the first, was his first at Oracle Park as a Giant. He followed it up with a second solo homer in the bottom of the third.

Adames' third hit of the game was an RBI double that hit off the top of the center-field wall and scored Mike Yastrzemski from second base, extending San Francisco's lead to 5-1.

After struggling mightily to begin the 2025 MLB season, Adames has turned it on as of late. Over his last 15 games, Adames is batting .296/.391/.500 with 16 hits, three home runs and nine RBI.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and Rod Brooks on "Giants Postgame Live," Adames was asked how it felt to hit his first Oracle Park home run.

"Great, obviously we got the win, that's the most important thing," Adames told Britt and Brooks. "But it definitely felt really good to hit that one out of the park here. It's been a minute. It was much needed."

Adames was asked about his recent hot stretch and what has changed after his slow start to the season.

"I feel like for me, it was more getting my confidence back and let the game come to me and not try to force anything," Adams explained. "I feel like in the first few weeks, for me, I was trying too much, trying to force everything to happen."

Giants manager Bob Melvin certainly agrees.

"It's just really calm at-bats now," Melvin said postgame about Adames' success at the plate. "His bat's really getting through the zone, and when he tends to get going, he gets going pretty hot ... every game now it just seems his at-bats are better. Couple home runs today, it feels like he's off to the races now."

The Giants (22-13) started the season hot despite Adames' slow start, and now that he's producing consistently at the plate, the lineup certainly feels deeper heading into the summer stretch.

And that is very good news for a San Francisco team in the thick of both the NL West and wild-card races.

