Posey sends two-word message to Giants fans about Adames' struggles

“Be patient.”

That was Buster Posey’s message to fans when asked about Willy Adames’ early-season struggles in his first season with the Giants on KNBR's "Murph and Markus."

Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with San Francisco this offseason and has batted just .208 in 56 games this season.

“It’s not uncommon when superstar players sign a big deal and struggle out the gate,” Posey said Thursday.

What also hasn’t helped the cause is that Adames’ defense has struggled this season, too.

Adames currently has a .961 fielding percentage, which is fifth-worst among 30 qualified shortstops this season.

“I’ve gone through it as a player when you struggle,” Posey said. “It’s rough. I mean, I didn’t, you don’t sleep well, it’s on your mind all the time.”

Still, just over a third of the way through the season, Posey isn’t wavering in his belief in the 29-year-old and says that through it all, Adames has shown a positive attitude and been a mentor to the younger players.

“For this guy to show up and be the same each and every day, it’s pretty remarkable,” Posey said. “He’s truly a leader, and I’ve got belief that offensively he’s going to find his groove here. He’s always been a bit of a streaky hitter, so hoping that hot stretch is right around the corner.”

