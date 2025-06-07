Krukow would love to see Turner-like ovation for Adames amid slump

Mike Krukow believes slumping shortstop Willy Adames could use some support from Giants fans.

With some social media posts suggesting, perhaps jokingly, that a standing ovation would take place during Adames' first at-bat in San Francisco's game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Oracle Park, the Giants broadcaster was in favor of the idea.

"I think it's great," Krukow told Carlos Ramirez and Rich Aurilia on "Giants Pregame Live." "I mean, he is a really, really sensitive human being. He plugs in energy every time he's in the ballpark. He's a giver. And when he's going through a rough time, to me, he wears it, he takes it home with him. He cannot leave it.

"He needs confirmation, he needs love, and I think it's a great thing and I hope they do. Today I hope the fans stand up and give a standing ovation to let him know that they believe in him. I think it's very important to him."

Adames, who entered Saturday's game hitting just .195 with five home runs, 26 RBI and a .591 OPS through 64 games, could benefit from the Trea Turner treatment as he struggles to find his swing. The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop received standing ovations during all four of his at-bats on Aug. 4, 2023, as he hit .236 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI and a .656 OPS.

That season, Turner had just signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies after proving himself as one of MLB's best players with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers, only to underproduce early in Philadelphia.

Similarly, Adames enjoyed plenty of success with the Milwaukee Brewers before signing a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants this past offseason. As the shortstop attempts to get back on track in San Francisco, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey still has as much faith in him as he did when he recruited Adames to the Bay.

“For this guy to show up and be the same each and every day, it’s pretty remarkable,” Posey told KNBR on May 30. “He’s truly a leader, and I’ve got belief that offensively he’s going to find his groove here. He’s always been a bit of a streaky hitter, so hoping that hot stretch is right around the corner.”

After the support from Phillies fans, Turner went on to finish the season batting .266 with 26 home runs. He was an MLB All-Star in 2024 and so far in 2025 is slashing .306/.360/.452. The fan-led campaign even is chronicled in a Netflix documentary called "The Turnaround" that was released last October.

While Adames' first at-bat came and went without a standing ovation on Saturday, perhaps he still can stage a turnaround of his own -- with or without some help from Giants fans.

