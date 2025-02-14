Three Giants make MLB Network's Top 100 players for 2025 season

Three Giants stars earned spots on MLB Network's list of Top 100 players for the 2025 season, released this week.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb came in at No. 50, shortstop Willy Adames at No. 41 and third baseman Matt Chapman at No. 38.

All three players are critical to a San Francisco team looking to return to the playoffs, so, unsurprisingly, they're on the list.

Webb anchors the rotation as the undisputed ace and looks to improve upon his All-Star form of a year ago.

Chapman excelled in his first season with the Giants, slashing a strong .247/.328/.463 line with 142 hits, 27 home runs and 78 RBI.

Adames joins the team after signing a record-breaking seven-year, $182 million contract during the offseason. The 28-year-old is coming off his best season in the majors, hitting 32 home runs and 112 RBI last year with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the undisputed kings of the National League West. Still, San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey remains optimistic heading into the season.

With a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership, the Giants are well-positioned to improve upon last season’s 80-82 record.

Having Webb, Adames and Chapman on the roster is a great starting point, especially with the 2025 MLB season six weeks away.

