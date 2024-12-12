Adames plans to call ex-teammate Burnes about potential Giants union

The Giants might've got more than a star shortstop when they signed Willy Adames to a seven-year contract. They might've gotten a top-notch MLB recruiter, as well.

San Francisco signed Adames to a franchise-record deal, but Buster Posey and Co. might not be done this offseason. All eyes are on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, whose name has been tied to several recent rumors involving the Giants.

Adames, who played three seasons with Burnes while on the Milwaukee Brewers, said he hasn't spoken to Burnes about potentially joining him in the Bay, but he plans to make that phone call ASAP.

"I haven't talked to him, but I will definitely give him a call after today," Adames told reporters Thursday at his introductory Giants press conference at Oracle Park in San Francisco. "Obviously you always want a guy like him. You're always going to have guys who are going to compete out there for you. And having a guy like that would be such an amazing addition.

"But that's something that is not in my hands, and obviously there's a lot of work to do for that. But I will give him a call later."

Not bad for his unofficial official first day at work.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Wednesday that the Blue Jays and Giants would be the most "aggressive" team in pursuit of Burnes, though stating Toronto likely is the favorite to out-bid San Francisco.

However, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a conflicting report Thursday morning stating the opposite, that the Giants in fact are the "heavy favorites" to sign the 2021 NL Cy Young winner.

It's not uncommon for players to try and lure their former teammates to their new clubs. And with plenty of change on the horizon for a Posey-led organization, it certainly doesn't hurt to try.

