Adames posts video, changes profile pic with Giants contract official

Willy Adames officially is a Giant.

San Francisco announced Tuesday that they had agreed to terms with the star shortstop on a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million contract.

Adames didn't waste any time greeting the Giants fan base.

Willy Adames is excited to be a Giant 🤩



[🎥 via willy2802 on IG] pic.twitter.com/zPCmhZGtOC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) December 10, 2024

The 29-year-old Adames also changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of a Giants hat and added the team name to his bio.

Willy Adames has a new Instagram picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/erbRKQH45S — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) December 10, 2024

The Giants' top offseason priority was adding a high-level shortstop and president of baseball operations Buster Posey accomplished that goal.

News of the agreement between Adames and the Giants broke on Saturday, and less than 72 hours later, they finalized the contract.

The Giants now have the left side of their infield locked in for the next half-decade, with third baseman Matt Chapman signing a six-year, $151 million contract extension before the end of the 2024 season.

Adames adds major thump to the middle of the Giants' lineup and he can't wait to get started.

