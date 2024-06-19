Olney claims Mays ‘absolutely' should be the new MLB logo

Willie Mays left a lasting impact on MLB and the game of baseball as a whole. There were many iconic moments throughout his career, but one stands out above the rest

Mays passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday night, and the baseball world came together to mourn the all-time great and honor his legacy.

ESPN's Buster Olney joined "Get Up" on Wednesday morning, where he explained why Mays' most iconic moment, "The Catch" in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series between the New York Giants and Cleveland Indians at the Polo Grounds should be immortalized as MLB's new logo, similar to how the NBA honors Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West with its logo.

"He absolutely should be the logo for major league baseball because of that incredible style," Olney told Mike Greenberg. "Because he was so good at everything ... he hit for average, he hit for power, he could play defense, he could throw, he could steal bases.

"If the logo in Major League Baseball was that image of Willie Mays in that 1954 World Series with his back to home plate making that over-the-shoulder catch, all you would need is the silhouette and you would know exactly who that was just like we know exactly who the logo is in the NBA."

While some over the years believed the current MLB logo, a white silhouette of a batter against a red and blue background, to be Minnesota Twins legend Harmon Killebrew, the logo's designer, Jerry Dior, confirmed it was not based on any specific player.

"That's completely untrue," Dior told The Wall Street Journal in 2008. "It's not Harmon Killebrew. It's not anyone in particular."

Might it be time for a refresh?

