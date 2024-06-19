Timeline of Willie Mays' legendary baseball career

San Francisco Giants legend and baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays has died, the team and his family announced Tuesday. He was 93.

Here's a a timeline of Mays’ legendary career:

1931 (May 6) — Born in Westfield, Alabama.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

1948 — Joins Birmingham Black Barons of Negro leagues.

1950 — Signs with New York Giants for $4,000.

1951 (May 25) — Major league debut.

1951 (May 28) — First major league hit after 0-for-12 start — a home run off Milwaukee’s Warren Spahn.

1951 (Oct. 3) — In on-deck circle when Bobby Thomson hits Shot Heard 'Round the World.

1951 — National League Rookie of the Year.

1952-53 — Serves in U.S. Army.

1954 (Sept. 29) — Famed over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of World Series.

1954 — National League MVP.

1961 (April 30) — Hits four home runs against Milwaukee.

1963 (Feb. 20) — Signs record contract of $105,000 for season.

1963 (July 2) — Hits 16th-inning home run off Spahn in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Braves.

1965 (Sept. 13) — 500th homer, off Houston’s Don Nottebart.

1965 — National League MVP.

1969 (Sept. 22) — 600th homer, off San Diego’s Mike Corkins.

1970 (July 18) — 3,000th hit, off Montreal’s Mike Wegener.

1972 (May 11) — Traded to New York Mets for minor league pitcher Charlie Williams and cash.

1973 (July 24) — 24th and last All-Star Game.

1973 (Aug. 17) — 660th and last home run, off Cincinnati’s Don Gullett.

1973 (Sept. 20) — Says he will retire after season.

1973 (Oct. 14) — Final hit, off Oakland’s Rollie Fingers, Game 2 of World Series.

1979 — Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility.

1979 — Banned from game by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn for holding casino job while still involved in baseball.

1985 — Reinstated by Commissioner Peter Ueberroth.

2015 — Presented Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2024 (June 18) — Dies at age 93.