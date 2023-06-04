Why Yaz is happy Splash Hit No. 100 came from Wade's bat

Editor's note: You can watch Therese Viñal and Carmen Kiew's full interview with Mike Yastrzemski on the NBC Sports Bay Area YouTube channel.

Mike Yastrzemski didn’t hit Splash Hit No. 100 at Oracle Park, but the Giants outfielder couldn’t be happier for his teammate who did.

LaMonte Wade Jr. sent the first pitch he saw into McCovey Cove during Friday night’s 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, helping the Giants reach a long-awaited landmark 23 years in the making.

And in Yastrzemski’s eyes, it was a well-deserved honor for San Francisco’s first baseman.

“I think it was cool enough [for me] to hit one and to be lucky enough to be able to hit a couple others, but I’m really happy that it was LaMonte because he’s had a really great year this year,” Yastrzemski told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Therese Viñal and Carmen Kiew in a recent “Summer Sunday” interview.

“It’s tough when you have a down year and things don’t go your way, and then to show the resiliency to bounce back, I think it’s special for him to get the recognition that he deserves.”

After a breakout offensive campaign during the Giants’ historic 2021 MLB season that earned him the nickname "Late Night LaMonte," Wade had a disappointing 2022 season, appearing in just 77 games and slashing .207/.305./.359 with a .665 OPS.

But the Giants bet on a healthy Wade in 2023, declining to bring in another first baseman this past offseason after the departure of veteran Brandon Belt to the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, they’re reaping the rewards.

Wade’s .885 OPS through 57 games played is even better than his 2021 mark, and his eight home runs already have tied his total from last season. The 2021 Willie Mac Award winner finally is healthy, and it’s showing at the plate and on the field.

The honor of hitting Splash Hit No. 100 is just a piece of the recognition Wade deserves, Yastrzemski said. The outfielder has five Splash Hits himself, and he said the Giants clubhouse didn’t put too much thought into who would hit the 100th.

“We kind of ignored it,” Yastrzemski said to Viñal and Kiew. “We just knew that we needed to go and win games, so we just tried to focus on that, and I think we got to celebrate a little more once it actually happened versus saying, ‘OK, I want to try and be the guy.’

“I think there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that, because this has been going on since, what was it, 2000, you know? That’s 23 years of Splash Hits and there’s only 100, and I don’t think it would have been fair for us to put pressure on anyone to try and be the guy, so I think we just rolled with whatever was happening that day.”

In the end, it was Wade -- a moment that will live on in Giants history from a player who certainly has a knack for big moments.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

</div> <div class="article-footer"> <div class="article-tags"> <h4 class="article-tags__heading">This article tagged under:</h4> <a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/lamonte-wade-jr/">LaMonte Wade Jr</a><a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/splash-hit-100/">Splash Hit 100</a><a class="article-tags__tag" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/mike-yastrzemski/">Mike Yastrzemski</a></div> <div class="share-buttons" data-component="sharingBar" > <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportsbayarea.com%2Fmlb%2Fsan-francisco-giants%2Fwhy-yaz-is-happy-splash-hit-no-100-came-from-wades-bat%2F1506589%2F&Why%20Yaz%20is%20happy%20Splash%20Hit%20No.%20100%20came%20from%20Wade%27s%20bat?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsba_fb_shr" data-service="facebook" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-facebook"></span> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Why%20Yaz%20is%20happy%20Splash%20Hit%20No.%20100%20came%20from%20Wade%27s%20bat&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportsbayarea.com%2Fmlb%2Fsan-francisco-giants%2Fwhy-yaz-is-happy-splash-hit-no-100-came-from-wades-bat%2F1506589%2F?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsba_twt_shr" data-service="twitter" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-twitter"></span> </a> <a href="mailto:?body=Why%20Yaz%20is%20happy%20Splash%20Hit%20No.%20100%20came%20from%20Wade%27s%20bat%0D%0A%0D%0Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcsportsbayarea.com%2Fmlb%2Fsan-francisco-giants%2Fwhy-yaz-is-happy-splash-hit-no-100-came-from-wades-bat%2F1506589%2F?_osource=db_npd_nbc_nsba_eml_shr" data-service="email" target="_blank"> <span class="icon icon-envelope"></span> </a> </div> <div data-component="nativeSharingBar" > <span class="icon icon-share icon-share__title" data-component="nativeSharingBar">Share</span> </div> </div> <div class="article-footer__ad"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_belowarticle" class="widget_ad_layers_ad_widget gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_belowarticle', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script> </div> <div> <div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ article: 'auto', url: '' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ flush: true }); }; </script> <div id="mobile-native-below-article"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var isMobile = window.matchMedia('screen and (max-width: 767px)').matches; /** scroll cookie for scroll.com **/ if (document.cookie.indexOf("scroll0=") < 0 && isMobile) { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-03-mobile', container: 'mobile-native-below-article', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'text' }); }; </script> </div><!-- .taboola-container --> </div> </div> <div class="rsn-article-sidebar"> <aside class="sidebar article-sidebar"> <section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-5" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-topbox_680" class=" gpt-topbox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'topbox_680', format: 'topbox', targeting: {"slot":"topbox","pos":"topbox"} }); </script></section><section id="nbc_most_popular-2" class="widget widget_nbc_most_popular"> <div class="most-popular__container"> <div class="most-popular__header"> <h3 class="widget-title">MOST POPULAR</h3> <div class="sponsored-ad-container"> <div id="div-gpt-ad-logo_trending" class="sponsored-ad-unit gpt-logo" data-beforetext="Presented By" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'logo_trending', format: 'logo', targeting: {"slot":"logo","pos":"logo"} }); </script> </div> </div> <ul class="most-popular__posts-list"> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Report: Warriors potential destination for CP3 in free agency" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/report-warriors-potential-destination-for-cp3-in-free-agency/1632350/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/05/usa-chris-paul-1-e1686364502411.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Report: Warriors potential destination for CP3 in free agency" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Chris Paul" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/chris-paul/" > Chris Paul </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Report: Warriors potential destination for CP3 in free agency" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/report-warriors-potential-destination-for-cp3-in-free-agency/1632350/" > Report: Warriors potential destination for CP3 in free agency </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Why Warriors can't afford any more teenage projects in NBA draft" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/draft-warriors-teenage-projects/1632253/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/05/steph-curry-warriors-jonathan-kuminga-GETTY-e1686318439911.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Why Warriors can't afford any more teenage projects in NBA draft" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Warriors Analysis" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/warriors-analysis/" > Warriors Analysis </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Why Warriors can't afford any more teenage projects in NBA draft" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/draft-warriors-teenage-projects/1632253/" > Why Warriors can't afford any more teenage projects in NBA draft </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Giants get taste of their own medicine in loss to Stroman, Cubs" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-get-taste-of-their-own-medicine-in-loss-to-stroman-cubs/1632397/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/06/Blake-Sabol-USA-20863297-e1686376892249.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Giants get taste of their own medicine in loss to Stroman, Cubs" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Anthony DeSclafani" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/anthony-desclafani/" > Anthony DeSclafani </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Giants get taste of their own medicine in loss to Stroman, Cubs" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-get-taste-of-their-own-medicine-in-loss-to-stroman-cubs/1632397/" > Giants get taste of their own medicine in loss to Stroman, Cubs </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post"> <div class="post__image__wrap"> <a data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Draymond reveals Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Game 4 prediction" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/draymond-green-nuggets-heat/1632307/" > <img class="post__image" src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2019/09/Draymond_Green.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=100%2C56" alt="Draymond reveals Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Game 4 prediction" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <div class="post__content"> <h4 class="post__category "> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Draymond Green" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/tag/draymond-green/" > Draymond Green </a> </h4> <div class="post__title"> <a class="post__category-link" data-lpos="most-popular" data-lid="Draymond reveals Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Game 4 prediction" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/draymond-green-nuggets-heat/1632307/" > Draymond reveals Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals Game 4 prediction </a> </div> </div> </li> <li class="most-popular__post taboola__post"> <div id="taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback"></div> </li> <script> try { window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ listenTo: 'nocontent', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', handle: function() { document.querySelector('.most-popular__post:nth-of-type(5)').remove(); } }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-right-rail', container: 'taboola-right-rail-thumbnails---fallback', placement: 'Right Rail Thumbnails - Fallback', target_type: 'mix', flush: true, }); } catch (e) { console.error(e); } </script> </ul> </div> </section><section id="nbc_newsletter-2" class="widget widget_nbc_newsletter"><div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Sports, Right to Your Inbox" data-description="Never miss a moment. Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Bay Area." data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="2d2c8747d8" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="1" data-newsletter-ids="{"All-Access Daily":"bay_area_daily","Promotions":"bay_area_promo"}" ></div></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-6" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-mobilemultibox_540" class=" gpt-mobilemultibox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'mobilemultibox_540', format: 'mobilemultibox', targeting: {"slot":"mobilemultibox","pos":"mobilemultibox"} }); </script></section><section id="ad_layers_ad_widget-7" class="widget widget_ad_layers_ad_widget"><div id="div-gpt-ad-bottombox_709" class=" gpt-bottombox" data-beforetext="" data-fallbacktext=""></div><script style="text/javascript"> if (typeof adInstance === 'undefined') { adInstance = new AdLayersAPI(); } adInstance.lazyLoadAd({ slotName: 'bottombox_709', format: 'bottombox', targeting: {"slot":"bottombox","pos":"bottombox"} }); </script></section> <div class="podcast-widget__container"> <div class="podcast-widget__content"> <h3 class="podcast-widget__title">Latest Podcasts</h3> <ul class="podcast__posts-list"> <li class="podcast__post podcast__post--first"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/giants-talk" target="_blank"> <img class="podcast-post-content__image" src="https://content.production.cdn.art19.com/images/cd/cd/cf/cd/cdcdcfcd-e692-4329-aadc-34b572959ebf/631f0f6ecd4db1fa79fea64acb18c8dcd868ee2723c8e5218c6c3d00aae59a384231d1f0bd87a96d7c6003e37dd5fa2ca0abbed05e54b5dca5af5a16cbd1d026.jpeg" alt="Kyle Harrison on his development this season, Schmitt and Bailey’s instant big league success" loading="lazy" /> <span class="podcast__post-content">Kyle Harrison on his development this season, Schmitt and Bailey’s instant big league success</span> </a> </li> <li class="podcast__post"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/giants-talk" target="_blank"> <span class="podcast__post-content">Giants’ All-Star candidates and impending roster decisions</span> </a> </li> <li class="podcast__post"> <a class="podcast-widget__links" href="https://art19.com/shows/giants-talk" target="_blank"> <span class="podcast__post-content">Crawford's evolving role, Jackson's return and Bart's impending rehab assignment </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="podcast-widget__footer"> <a class="podcast-widget__links podcast-widget__btn" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://art19.com/shows/balk-talk">SEE MORE</a> </div> </div> </aside> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main> </div> </div><!-- #content --> <footer role="contentinfo" class="footer"> <div class="footer__container"> <div class="footer__newsletter"> <div class="newsletter-widget" data-react-component="NewsletterWidget" data-title="Never Miss a Moment" data-description="Sign up to get the latest news, stats & giveaways from NBC Sports Bay Area" data-newsletter-id="" data-footer-signup="1" data-privacy-link="" data-newsletter-link="" data-nonce="2d2c8747d8" data-show-terms-box="1" data-use-newsletter-ids="" data-newsletter-ids="[]"></div> </div> <div class="footer__social"> <h2>Follow Us</h2> <ul class="footer__social-list"> <li class="footer__social-list-item facebook"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Facebook</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>NBCSAuthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-facebook-f--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item twitter"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Twitter</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>@NBCSAuthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-twitter--light"></span> </a> </li> <li class="footer__social-list-item instagram"> <h3 class="footer__social-service"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="footer__social-service-name">Instagram</span> </a></h3> <h4 class="footer__social-service-username"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span>@NBCSAuthentic</span> </a></h4> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank" class="footer__social-service-icon" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <span class="icon icon--light icon-instagram--light"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu"> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>FAQs</h2> <ul id="menu-faq" class="footer-menu footer-menu__primary"><li id="menu-item-1378456" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378456"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-warriors/">Warriors Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378455" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378455"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-giants/">Giants Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378453" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378453"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-kings/">Kings Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378454" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378454"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-as/">A's Streaming</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1378452" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1378452"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/streaming-faqs-sharks/">Sharks Streaming</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__menu-container"> <h2>Regions</h2> <ul id="menu-footer" class="footer-menu footer-menu__regions"><li id="menu-item-148798" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148798"><a href="http://www.nbcsportsboston.com">Boston</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148799" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148799"><a href="http://www.nbcsportschicago.com">Chicago</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148800" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148800"><a href="http://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com">Philadelphia</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148801" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-148801"><a href="http://www.nbcsportswashington.com">Washington</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div><!-- container --> <div class="footer__legal"> <div class="footer__identity"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/" class="footer__logo"> <img src="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/static/region-logos/logo_sports_color.svg" alt="NBC Sports Bay Area & California" loading="lazy" /> </a> </div> <ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="footer-menu footer-menu__secondary"><li id="menu-item-1376652" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1376652"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/contact-us/">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41110" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-41110"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/terms-of-service/">Terms of Service</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41111" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41111"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy?brandA=Regional_Sports_Networks&intake=NBCSportsBayArea">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41113" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41113"><a href="mailto:KNTVViewerMail.Advertising@nbcuni.com?subject=Advertise%20with%20Us%20HP/">Advertise with us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41115" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41115"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/california-consumer-privacy-act?intake=Regional_Sports_Networks">CA Notice</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1376642" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1376642"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcunicareers.com/">Employment Information</a></li> <li id="menu-item-148807" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-148807"><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/closed-captioning/">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41112" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41112"><a id="ot-sdk-btn" class="ot-sdk-show-settings">Your Privacy Choices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-41116" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-41116"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy/cookies#accordionheader2">Ad Choices</a></li> </ul> <span class="footer__copyright"> Copyright © 2023 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved </span> </div> </footer><!-- #colophon --> </div><!-- #page --> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/opt-out/otCCPAiab.js" id="privacyCookie" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" ccpa-opt-out-ids="dummy" ccpa-opt-out-geo="US" ccpa-opt-out-lspa="false" > </script> <script src="https://cdn.cookielaw.org/consent/f1e46c91-f4d3-4fc7-8c20-f15c624544ef/otSDKStub.js" data-document-language="true" type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" data-domain-script="f1e46c91-f4d3-4fc7-8c20-f15c624544ef" integrity="sha384-b1fHtZLoiWmTFOrDFhvNuq95518z+vnNj+oH/qK0Qpfuf2Ot2spZsj8D29FNkN1r" crossorigin="anonymous" > </script> <div class="flyout-nav" data-component="flyoutNav"> <div class="flyout-nav__logo"> <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/"> <img src="https://media.nbcsportsbayarea.com/2023/04/NBCCali-white-xfinity.png?fit=518%2C114&quality=85&strip=all" alt="NBC Sports Bay Area & California" /> </a> </div> <button class="flyout-nav__close"><span class="icon icon-times"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close Menu</span></button> <div class="flyout-nav__search"> <form class="search-form" role="search" method="get" action="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/" > <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input class="search-form-input" type="search" value="" name="s" placeholder="Search" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu"> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--upper"> <ul id="menu-upper-flyout-menu" class="flyout-menu-primary"><li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Golden State Warriors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nba/golden-state-warriors/">Golden State Warriors</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Dubs Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/dubs-talk">Dubs Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Monte Poole" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/golden-state-warriors/monte-poole/">Monte Poole</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Dalton Johnson" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/golden-state-warriors/dalton-johnson/">Dalton Johnson</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Warriors News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/golden-state-warriors/warriors-news/">Warriors News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Warriors Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/golden-state-warriors/warriors-analysis/">Warriors Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Francisco 49ers" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/">San Francisco 49ers</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/49ers-talk">49ers Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Matt Maiocco" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/matt-maiocco/">Matt Maiocco</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Jennifer Lee Chan" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/jennifer-lee-chan/">Jennifer Lee Chan</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-news/">49ers News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers Training Camp" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-training-camp/">49ers Training Camp</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="49ers Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-analysis/">49ers Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Francisco Giants" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/san-francisco-giants/">San Francisco Giants</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants Talk Podcast" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="https://art19.com/shows/giants-talk">Giants Talk Podcast</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Alex Pavlovic" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/san-francisco-giants/alex-pavlovic/">Alex Pavlovic</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-news/">Giants News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Giants Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/san-francisco-giants/giants-analysis/">Giants Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Oakland A's" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/mlb/oakland-athletics/">Oakland A's</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-news/">A's News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-rumors/">A's Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="A's Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/mlb/oakland-athletics/as-analysis/">A's Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sacramento Kings" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/">Sacramento Kings</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-news/">Kings News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Free Agency" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-free-agency/">Kings Free Agency</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-draft/">Kings Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Rumors" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-rumors/">Kings Rumors</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Kings Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nba/sacramento-kings/kings-analysis/">Kings Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="San Jose Sharks" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/nhl/san-jose-sharks/">San Jose Sharks</a> <span class="flyout-nav__arrow"></span><ul class="flyout-nav__dropdown-menu"><li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks News" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-news/">Sharks News</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks Draft" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-draft/">Sharks Draft</a></li> <li class="flyout-nav__sub-menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Sharks Analysis" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category flyout-nav__menu-item flyout-nav__submenu-item" href="/nhl/san-jose-sharks/sharks-analysis/">Sharks Analysis</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"><a data-lid="Newsletters" data-lpos="primary-menu" class=" menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page flyout-nav__menu-item" href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/newsletters/">Newsletters</a></li> </ul> <ul class="flyout-nav__live-menu"> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/videos">videos</a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__menu-item-container"> <a class="flyout-nav__menu-item" href="/podcasts">podcasts</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__line"></div> <div class="flyout-nav__menu--lower"> <a data-lid="NBC Bay Area" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcbayarea.com/"> NBC Bay Area </a> <a data-lid="Telemundo Area de la Bahia" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.telemundoareadelabahia.com/"> Telemundo Area de la Bahia </a> <a data-lid="NBC Sports" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" class="flyout-nav__menu-item child-item" href="https://www.nbcsports.com/"> NBC Sports </a> </div> </div> <div class="flyout-nav__social"> <h4 class="flyout-nav__social-heading">Follow Us</h4> <ul class="flyout-nav__social-list"> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item facebook" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> <span class="icon icon-facebook-f"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item twitter" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span> <span class="icon icon-twitter"></span> </a> </li> <li class="flyout-nav__social-list-item instagram" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <a class="flyout-nav__social-link" href="https://instagram.com/NBCSAuthentic" target="_blank"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span> <span class="icon icon-instagram"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <a class="flyout-contact-button" data-lid="Contact Us" data-lpos="hamburger-menu" href="/contact-us/" > Contact Us</a> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config || {}; _sf_async_config.domain = "nbcsportsbayarea.com"; _sf_async_config.uid = 15527; _sf_async_config.sections = "mlb, san-francisco-giants"; _sf_async_config.authors = "Angelina Martin"; _sf_async_config.title = "Why Yaz is happy Splash Hit No. 100 came from Wade's bat"; _sf_async_config.path = "nbcsportsbayarea.com\/mlb\/san-francisco-giants\/why-yaz-is-happy-splash-hit-no-100-came-from-wades-bat\/1506589\/"; var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); })(); </script> <!-- Begin comScore Tag --> <script> (function() { var usPrivacyCookie = new RegExp("usprivacy=([^;]+)").exec(document.cookie), usPrivacy = null !== usPrivacyCookie ? unescape(usPrivacyCookie[1]) : undefined, csUCFR = '1YYN' === usPrivacy ? '0': '', s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; window._comscore = window._comscore || []; window._comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "6035083", cs_ucfr: csUCFR, }); s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); </script> <noscript> <img src="https://sb.scorecardresearch.com/p?c1=2&c2=6035083&cv=2.0&cj=1" /> </noscript> <!-- End comScore Tag --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { var loaderUrl, scriptType; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window._newsroom = window._newsroom || []; const taboola_config = {}; taboola_config[decodeURIComponent( 'article' )] = decodeURIComponent( '1506589' ); taboola_config['url'] = document.URL; taboola_config['tracking'] = '_osource=taboola-recirc'; _taboola.push(taboola_config); scriptType = 'tb_loader_script'; loaderUrl = 'https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nbcots-network/loader.js'; !function (e, f, u, i) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], loaderUrl, scriptType); !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], "\/\/c2.taboola.com\/nr\/nbcots-nsba\/newsroom.js"); }()); </script> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-most-popular-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/most-popular.b94c3fa476f548e8b278.min.css?ver=6.1.3' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/newsletter-widget.4ac8628e5ccae15679ec.min.css?ver=6.1.3' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='rsn-podcast-widget-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/css/podcast-widget.b2345efef0159f932b5a.min.css?ver=6.1.3' media='all' /> <link rel='stylesheet' id='pdk-css' href='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/css/player_smooth.css?ver=1.0.2' media='all' /> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/common.0a31426af7cf84045c75.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-common-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/scoreboard.306c56e17a8242de3dbf.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-scoreboard-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/flyoutNav.6bb27ce3b09129b35608.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-flyout-nav-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/header.1cf9741f088bfd8e5cc9.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-header-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/zepto.min.js?ver=1.0.2' id='zepto-js'></script> <script src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/nbc-station/static/js/player.6.1.3.js?ver=1.0.2' id='pdk-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/video-player.1fffdabc23e09abb197a.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-video-player-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/newsletterWidget.b864a3a8c6dcf726739a.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-newsletter-widget-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/article.d689475a4f1ed90d8d63.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-article-js'></script> <script async src='https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/wp-content/themes/rsn/client/build/js/slideshow.9dec1b1d0f20399d10f7.bundle.min.js?ver=6.1.3' id='rsn-slideshow-js'></script> <script defer src='https://z.moatads.com/nbcuyieldheader7581548001/moatheader.js?ver=1.0.0' id='moat-js'></script> <script defer src='https://assets.adobedtm.com/a2ef59fba8e9/3ba8c6b033ff/launch-6a742ce4ddf5.min.js' id='adobe-launch-js'></script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202323.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',blog:'217555846',post:'1506589',tz:'-7',srv:'www.nbcsportsbayarea.com',hp:'vip',j:'1:12.0'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '217555846', '1506589' ]); </script> <script> (function(b,r,a,n,c,h,_,s,d,k){if(!b[n]||!b[n]._q){for(;s<_.length;)c(h,_[s++]);d=r.createElement(a);d.async=1;d.src="https://cdn.branch.io/branch-latest.min.js";k=r.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];k.parentNode.insertBefore(d,k);b[n]=h}})(window,document,"script","branch",function(b,r){b[r]=function(){b._q.push([r,arguments])}},{_q:[],_v:1},"addListener applyCode autoAppIndex banner closeBanner closeJourney creditHistory credits data deepview deepviewCta first getCode init link logout redeem referrals removeListener sendSMS setBranchViewData setIdentity track validateCode trackCommerceEvent logEvent disableTracking".split(" "), 0); branch.init( decodeURIComponent('key_live_ne90CIKDZ9EoDfuVIUMIfonnxqiZeuyG'), {"no_journeys":false} ); branch.setBranchViewData({ data: { '$desktop_url': 'https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/why-yaz-is-happy-splash-hit-no-100-came-from-wades-bat/1506589/' } }); </script> </body> </html>