What we learned as Giants shut out in loss to Marlins

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a day when the Giants handed out Lou Seal Splash Hit bobbleheads and actively rooted for No. 100, they didn't even manage a run.

The Giants fell 1-0 to the Miami Marlins, snapping a four-game winning streak. They had won those four games by stringing rallies together, but they managed just three hits on Saturday.

Logan Webb and lefty Braxton Garrett had one of the more efficient pitcher's duels of the season going, but the Marlins finally broke through when the bullpens got involved.

J.D. Davis booted a grounder behind Tyler Rogers in the top of the eighth and the runner came around the score on a sacrifice bunt and single to right.

The Giants had just one hit off Garrett but their young hitters brought the offense to life in the eighth. With two outs and two strikes, Patrick Bailey lined a fastball the other way for his first big league hit and Bryce Johnson followed with a bunt that the Marlins misplayed, putting two on for Thairo Estrada.

Right-hander Dylan Floro entered and got Estrada to ground out to third.

Webb Gem

Webb's six innings went about exactly how the Giants would draw them up in an ideal world. Of his 18 outs, seven came on strikeouts and 10 came on the ground.

Webb got a couple of double plays in tight spots. With two on and out in the fourth, Joey Wendle hit a grounder to third and Davis flipped it to Casey Schmitt, who started the rare 5-6-3 double play. After a leadoff single in the sixth, Webb got Luis Arraez -- who is flirting with hitting .400 -- to hit into a double play, then struck out cleanup hitter Garrett Cooper.

The Giants ace has allowed just four total runs in four starts in May, lowering his ERA to 2.91. A year after he was disappointed to fall just short of 200 innings, Webb leads the Majors with 65 innings in 10 starts.

First Time Out

Bailey came off the bench Friday night for his MLB debut and a day later was in the starting lineup for the first time. He's a significantly better hitter from the left side but the Giants want him to keep switch-hitting for now, and his first big league hit came from the right side.

The single brought the ballpark to life and came after Bailey went down quietly in his first two at-bats, grounding out to the left side both times.

Defensively, he showed flashes of why the Giants are so excited to have him up, stealing multiple count-swinging strikes for Webb with his subtle framing.

Uneven Day

Errors by Davis and LaMonte Wade Jr. in the late innings took a lot of the shine off what looked to be one of the better defensive days of the season for the Giants.

Davis has been a revelation on that side and entered the day ranked fifth in the Majors in Outs Above Average at third base. He teamed with Schmitt for a slick double play:

5-6-3 double play to get out of the jam 😮 pic.twitter.com/SnCYfefXCs — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 20, 2023

In the seventh, Thairo Estrada made an acrobatic play to prevent a leadoff single:

What can't Thairo do?? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1F9qaR8zPg — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 20, 2023

If they're rotating Davis, Schmitt and Brandon Crawford on the left side for the rest of the season, the Giants are going to have a lot of happy pitchers.

Estrada has been worth three OAA at second, an improvement on last year, and Wade has done a solid job at first. A lot has changed since last season, when some metrics pegged the Giants as the worst defensive team in the Majors.

