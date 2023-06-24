Webb makes perfect quip about giving up homer to Longoria

Evan Longoria spent five MLB seasons with the Giants, and in his first game back in the Bay, the veteran third baseman got the best of starting pitcher Logan Webb.

Longoria took Webb deep in the top of the second inning to open the scoring. While the Giants did come away with the 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Oracle Park, Webb knew that the victory came at the cost of losing bragging rights.

The 26-year-old ace noted that once the ball left the yard, he knew that his former teammate would never let him hear the end of it.

"Always for the rest of my life," Webb jokingly told reporters postgame when asked if he'll hear about the home run from Longoria. "... He's gonna talk about that forever and that sucks."

The Giants declined to pick up Longoria's $13 million option for 2023 instead of paying a $5 million buyout. Afterward, the veteran third baseman signed a one-year contract to join Arizona.

San Francisco likely will take Webb having to hear from Longoria over the solo shot, as the Giants are 2 1/2 games behind Arizona for the NL West lead. After running off a 10-game win streak, which ended on Thursday in a 10-0 loss to the San Diego Padres, the Giants are back in the hunt for the division.

