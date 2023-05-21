Trending
Patrick Bailey

Watch Giants' Bailey absolutely demolish first MLB homer

Bailey's smash would have been a home run in all 30 MLB stadiums

By Jarrod Castillo

Patrick Bailey continues to impress in his very short time with the Giants. 

With San Francisco facing an early 1-0 deficit against the Miami Marlins in the second inning Sunday at Oracle Park, Bailey stepped up to the plate with two out. After working the count full, the rookie catcher demolished a belt-high 98-mph fastball from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo to left field. 

The homer traveled 423 feet and left Bailey's bat at 107.4 MPH, per Statcast. Extrapolated further, Bailey's smash would have been a home run in all 30 MLB stadiums.

Bailey has been as advertised in his first series in the big leagues. 

After being called up Friday to replace Joey Bart -- who was placed on the IL -- Bailey got his first MLB hit Saturday and impressed Logan Webb with how well he framed his pitches.

It's clear Bailey is making the most of his opportunities with the Giants and the 23-year-old former first-round draft pick is showing no signs of jitters. 

