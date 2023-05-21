Watch Giants' Bailey absolutely demolish first MLB homer

Patrick Bailey continues to impress in his very short time with the Giants.

With San Francisco facing an early 1-0 deficit against the Miami Marlins in the second inning Sunday at Oracle Park, Bailey stepped up to the plate with two out. After working the count full, the rookie catcher demolished a belt-high 98-mph fastball from Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo to left field.

Patrick Bailey's first MLB homer is a no-doubter 😤 pic.twitter.com/PRxqKU8e3D — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 21, 2023

The homer traveled 423 feet and left Bailey's bat at 107.4 MPH, per Statcast. Extrapolated further, Bailey's smash would have been a home run in all 30 MLB stadiums.

⚾Patrick Bailey! HR (1)

¡Adiós pelota! 🌁



5/21/23 @ SF, ⬇️ 2nd

vs LHP Jesús Luzardo



107.4 MPH / 24° / 423 ft to LF

Off a 97.8 MPH four-seam fb



▶️It's a home run in 30/30 parks.◀️



See this play in Gameday: https://t.co/zUTH5t2mX9 pic.twitter.com/ftvP1lWZRo — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) May 21, 2023

Bailey has been as advertised in his first series in the big leagues.

After being called up Friday to replace Joey Bart -- who was placed on the IL -- Bailey got his first MLB hit Saturday and impressed Logan Webb with how well he framed his pitches.

It's clear Bailey is making the most of his opportunities with the Giants and the 23-year-old former first-round draft pick is showing no signs of jitters.

