Watch Giants prospect Eldridge swat odd opposite-field home run

Bryce Eldridge is off to a hot start in Single-A for the San Jose Giants.

San Francisco's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, was 2-for-4 with two RBI in San Jose's season opener against the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday at Excite Ballpark.

Including, what was an impressive --yet odd -- two-run opposite-field home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hit a homer, cue the light show 💡



Fourth-ranked @SFGiants prospect Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 91) swats a roundtripper on Single-A Opening Night for the @SJGiants: pic.twitter.com/anSK9Z1eCu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2024

Eldridge swatted at a 1-1 curveball up in the zone that initially appeared to be a pop-up down the left-field line, but eventually carried over the wall for a home run.

The 6-foot-7 first baseman/right fielder initially was selected by San Francisco with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a two-way player, but since has focused solely on developing as a position player.

Eldridge has potentially elite major-league power at the plate, and that was on display Friday with an impressive opposite-field homer.