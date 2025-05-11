Bizarre umpire pitch-clock gaffe delays Giants-Twins game

You never know what you're going to see at a baseball game, and that statement rang true in the 10th inning of the Giants' 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field.

With San Francisco closer Ryan Walker on the mound, home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott cause a bit of a disruption when he didn't call a pitch-clock violation as the timer struck zero. After he called a timeout to go explain the odd situation to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, things got heated.

"We've got no pitch," Wolcott says as he walks over to Baldelli. "I was late. Hang on, hang on. Let me explain."

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

A heated moment between Rocco Baldelli and the home plate umpire was caught on a hot mic near the end of today's Giants-Twins game 😳 — Giants on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcsgiants.bsky.social) 2025-05-11T21:54:04.157Z

The conversation escalated as Baldelli, who was ejected from Saturday's Giants-Twins game, tried to understand the umpire's decision-making process.

"I didn't realize how low the clock had gotten," Wolcott also can be heard telling Baldelli after declaring no pitch on the play because he was "late" coming behind home plate.

The bizarre sequence of events wasn't Wolcott's only mistake of the game. Earlier in the eighth inning, he accidentally rang up Giants slugger Wilmer Flores on a 3-1 count.

Quinn Wolcott: Combining a bad strike call with a lack of count awareness.



Impressive work.🤣 pic.twitter.com/x7fdGKXbjF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 11, 2025

In the end, the missed pitch-clock violation in extras didn't matter, as the Twins proceeded to walk off the Giants during the same at-bat on DaShawn Keirsey Jr.'s RBI single.

But, it's rare that the home audience gets to hear an entire conversation between a frustrated manager and an umpire, making Sunday's wild finish all the more entertaining -- though Giants fans certainly wish their team wasn't on the wrong end of a sweep.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast