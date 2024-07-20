Wisely, Giants robbed after ball hits umpire vs. Rockies

Baseball is heavily dependent on luck, and the Giants unfortunately were on the short end of the stick with one of the most bizarre outs you'll ever see on on an MLB diamond.

In the top of the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies Brett Wisely ripped a ground ball down the right side that was well on its way to being an extra-base hit, until the ball made contact with the first-base umpire before ricocheting toward Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia who then stepped on the bag to record the improbable out.

Brett Wisely had a hit taken away after the ball hit the first-base umpire 😬 pic.twitter.com/HUqeq5DAh2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 20, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per MLB rules, any fair ball that contacts an umpire still is live, allowing the Rockies to capitalize on the incredibly flukey sequence.

"If a thrown ball accidentally touches a base coach, or a pitched or thrown ball touches an umpire, the ball is alive and in play," the MLB rulebook states.

With San Francisco already leading 3-0, Wisely's would-be hit potentially could have broken the game open with at least one, possibly two extra runs coming across the plate for the Giants. Instead, Colorado recorded its second out of the inning, escaping the top of the fourth without any further damage.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast