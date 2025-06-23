The Giants made a significant roster move on Monday.

San Francisco optioned struggling second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald to Triple-A Sacramento and activated starting pitcher Justin Verlander from the paternity list, the team announced.

Fitzgerald has served as the Giants' starting second baseman throughout the 2025 MLB season, and while he has played well defensively, is batting .230/.289/.320 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 200 plate appearances.

The 27-year-old broke out at the plate in the second half of the 2024 season, and carried that success with him throughout the offseason and into the spring, where he was named the starter.

It remains to be seen how long Fitzgerald will remain in Triple-A, but with infielder Casey Schmitt thriving in place of injured third baseman Matt Chapman, Schmitt eventually could slide over to second as an everyday option in place of Fitzgerald.

The Giants placed Verlander on the paternity list on Friday as the veteran pitcher and his wife, Kate Upton, welcomed their second child, son Bellamy Brooks Verlander, over the weekend.

