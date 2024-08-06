What we learned as Fitzgerald, Chappy, Webb fuel Giants' win vs. Nats

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants are in the middle of their easiest stretch of the season, but sometimes the schedule lies. The Washington Nationals were 10 games under .500 entering this series, but over the last couple of years, they have given the Giants all they can handle.

The Nationals swept the Giants in Washington D.C. last year and took two of three at Oracle Park earlier this season, but on Monday, the Giants kept their momentum going with a 4-1 win at Nationals Park.

Logan Webb had a second straight strong start and was backed by Tyler Fitzgerald's daily homer and a three-run bomb from Matt Chapman. The bullpen took it home in the late innings, as the Giants got back to .500 for the first time since June 1.

They had lost seven consecutive attempts to get back to .500, but right now they're rolling, and the timing couldn't be better.

FitzMagic

Since July 20, Fitzgerald has hit multiple homers at Oracle Park, Coors Field, Dodger Stadium and Great American Ball Park. He wasted no time getting the homer at Nationals Park out of the way.

The leadoff blast came on the second pitch of the game, a low sinker from Patrick Corbin that was hit 416 feet to left. It put Fitzgerald in some very select company.

The 26-year-old is the fourth shortstop to homer 11 times in 17 games, joining Alex Rodriguez, Trea Turner and Troy Tulowitzki, all of whom made at least three All-Star teams. You don't fluke your way to 11 homers in less than three weeks.

Fitzgerald became the seventh Giant to do it, according to MLB's Sarah Langs, and the list is littered with Hall of Famers. He joined Mel Ott, Walker Cooper, Willie Mays, Jim Ray Hart, Willie McCovey and Barry Bonds.

Happy Chappy

Chapman crushed a slow hanging breaking ball from Corbin in the third, breaking the game open. The three-run blast was his 18th of the season, extending his team lead and nudging him ahead of last year's total in Toronto.

Chapman has quietly been one of the best players in the National League, and he entered the day ranked eighth in the league in FanGraphs' version of Wins Above Replacement. He has been the third-most valuable third baseman in the big leagues.

Blake Snell's option has gotten most of the attention, but Chapman looks headed for a fascinating decision, too. He can opt out after every season of his three-year, $54 million deal, and while he's happy to be back in the Bay Area and playing for Bob Melvin, the contract wasn't quite what he was looking for in free agency.

The Chapman situation should be easier for the Giants to navigate than Snell. They have shied away from long-term contracts for pitchers under Farhan Zaidi, but Chapman is the kind of player they would feel comfortable committing to, and they could always tack years onto his existing deal if he has the itch to test the market again.

Webb Gem

Coming off his second career shutout, Webb looked like he might take another crack at it, and it seemed a lock he would cruise through seven. But Keibert Ruiz took a lot out of his arm with a 13-pitch walk with two outs in the sixth, and Webb wouldn't make it out of the inning.

Webb was pulled with runners on the corners, but Ryan Walker entered and stranded both runners. Over his last two starts, Webb has allowed just one run over 14 2/3 innings.

