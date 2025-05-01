Giants place Fitzgerald on IL with rib fracture, recall Wisely

The Giants received unfortunate injury news just before a much-needed series win against the Colorado Rockies.

Tyler Fitzgerald was placed on the 10-day IL with a left rib fracture, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Brett Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Tyler Fitzgerald went on the IL with a rib fracture, Brett Wisely is up. Probably a lot of time coming at second base for Christian Koss. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 1, 2025

Fitzgerald missed the final two of three games against the Texas Rangers last weekend as he dealt with a chest contusion. He returned to the lineup in San Francisco's previous two games against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which the Giants got swept in San Diego.

The 27-year-old went 1-for-5 in the two-game set against the Padres, but he is slashing 284/.341/.432 with two home runs and seven RBI through 25 games this season.

In 27 games with the River Cats this season, Wisely is batting .235 with a .756 OPS and five home runs.

