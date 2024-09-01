What we learned as Webb struggles in Giants' series loss to Marlins

SAN FRANCISCO – So much for taking advantage of the worst team in the National League.

On a beautiful summer afternoon at Oracle Park, the Giants (68-70) absorbed a body blow to their fading playoff hopes with a 7-5 loss to the Miami Marlins (51-86) on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The problems came from everywhere.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb (L, 6 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 90 pitches) sputtered and was tagged for six runs after a strong beginning to his day. San Francisco’s offense was OK but failed to take advantage when Marlins starting pitcher Darren McCaughan (ND, 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, 72 pitches) hit three of the Giants’ first seven batters.

One of the few highlights for San Francisco came when Mike Yastrzemski homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The Giants also showed some fight in the fifth inning when they scored three runs and briefly held the lead.

https://twitter.com/NBCSGiants/status/1830338462454894815

Yaz and Michael Conforto scored two runs apiece for the Orange and Black. Tyler Fitzgerald had two hits and reached base three times.

Beyond that, it pretty much was a ho-hum day at the ballpark.

One of the more troubling issues was San Francisco’s inability to generate much offense off a pitcher whose last start in the majors was on July 26, 2021. McCaughan wasn’t overpowering and had to pitch around traffic in almost every inning that he worked but kept the damage to a minimum.

After Yastrzemski’s home run in the first inning gave the Giants an early lead, they got some help from Miami’s defense in the third when Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez made a throwing error trying to complete the back end of a double play. Michael Conforto, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on Matt Chapman’s single, trotted home easily.

The Giants capitalize on an error to extend the lead 🙌 pic.twitter.com/45EZ0RxVd9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 1, 2024

Miami put up four runs in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead but the Giants regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Pinch-hitter Mark Canha delivered a key hit as part of the rally when he fouled off two pitches then lined an opposite-field single to right that drove in Yastrzemski.

Canha believe it's a tied game? 😬 pic.twitter.com/fR2fnjEAHr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 1, 2024

The Giants were muted after that. The Marlins retired the final 14 San Francisco batters in order (nine by strikeout), allowing Miami to win the three-game series.

Here are the takeaways from Sunday's game:

Milestone moment for Yaz, grandpa

Yastrzemski’s home run elevated him and his legendary grandfather into a select group. The two are the fourth grandfather/grandson combination to hit at least 100 home runs in the majors. Carl Yastrzemski hit 452 home runs during his Hall of Fame career.

The younger Yaz also is the 12th-fastest player in the San Francisco era to reach 100 home runs before their 700th game. Sunday was the 672nd of Mike Yastrzemski’s career.

Webb's day turns sour

Webb breezed through the first four innings without breaking much of a sweat. Then it all came apart quickly.

Miami scored four two-out runs in the fifth, including Kyle Stowers’ towering three-run home run to center. The Marlins added two more runs in the sixth after their first three batters got hits.

Webb, who had won five of his previous six starts, was done after that. He worked six innings and allowed eight hits and six runs, the second-most he’s given up this season.

Doval's day

Doval had been solid since returning from the minors after his demotion from the Giants’ closer role but the hard-throwing reliever wasn’t as sharp against the Marlins.

Doval, who had allowed one hit in three scoreless appearances after getting called back up, had a few control issues and gave up a hit and walk to the first two batters he faced before settling down. After the Marlins scored a run off him, Doval answered back with a four-pitch strikeout of Jonah Bride, the last pitch clocking in at 100 mph.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast