Source: Giants promoting top prospect Eldridge to Triple-A

Bryce Eldridge is one step closer to making his MLB debut this season.

The Giants' top prospect is being promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday after the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser was first to report the news.

Eldridge began the 2025 MiLB season with Richmond, batting .280/.350/.512 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 34 games.

Originally selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a two-way player, Eldridge, now just a hitter, has torn through the Giants' minor-league system, and widely is regarded as the organization's best prospect since former catcher and current president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

Across four levels in 2024, including a brief stint in Triple-A to end the season, Eldridge hit .291/.374/.516 with 23 home runs, 92 RBI and an .889 OPS in 519 plate appearances.

Now he returns to the Triple-A level, where he is a short bus ride away from San Francisco if/when the Giants are ready to call up their prized prospect.

