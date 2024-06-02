Snell removed from Giants-Yankees game with apparent injury

Blake Snell's outing against the New York Yankees on Sunday at Oracle Park came to an abrupt end.

With the Giants leading New York 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Snell appeared to injure himself on a 1-0 pitch to Alex Verdugo with the bases loaded and two outs.

Snell departed and walked off the field with senior director of athletic training Dave Groeschner.

Blake Snell was removed from the game with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/la02PDeFrZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 2, 2024

The Giants later announced that Snell left the game with a tight left groin.

Snell was having perhaps his best outing of the season before the injury, and was charged two additional earned runs after left-handed pitch Erik Miller replaced him surrendered a two-run double to Alex Verdugo, tying the game at three.

