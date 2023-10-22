Cobb uses Tom Brady example to explain why Ohtani should choose Giants

Could acquiring MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani really turn the Giants franchise around?

Alex Cobb certainly thinks so -- and Ohtani's former teammate believes it would be the perfect pitch for San Francisco to land the two-way wonder.

“I do think [making the playoffs] would’ve been an easier sales pitch when it came down to it when you’re arguing against the [Los Angeles] Dodgers or whoever else it might be,” Cobb recently told the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea, who asked the Giants pitcher about the team's chances of signing Ohtani when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I still think it's a very desirable destination for him to end up being. I think there’s something cool also to being the guy that turns an organization into a legitimate World Series contender. He comes here and does that. It’s kind of like when [Tom] Brady went to the Bucs. You can point at that as being the key reason why the Bucs’ franchise turned around. Be that guy. You go to the Dodgers, it’s not the same. That would be our pitch.”

Even after undergoing elbow surgery in late September, Ohtani likely would have an immediate impact on a San Francisco team that finished below .500 this season and missed the MLB playoffs for a second straight year. As of now, Ohtani is expected to be free of restrictions as a hitter in 2024 and resume pitching in 2025.

Cobb has seen Ohtani's work ethic firsthand, when they both played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and the Japanese slugger ran away with the AL MVP award. The Giants pitcher boldly told reporters Ohtani would sign with the Giants in an interview after the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, weeks before San Francisco would tumble out of playoff contention.

But with an eager young class of rookies making their MLB debuts this season in San Francisco, the Giants appear poised to take strides in the future -- all they need is a superstar to continue building around. And who knows, perhaps becoming the Tom Brady of MLB will be enough to entice Ohtani to the Bay.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast