The Giants have called up one of their top prospects to make his MLB debut Friday.

San Francisco recalled right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned Sean Hjelle ahead of its series with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Seymour, 26, is ranked the Giants' No. 20 prospect by MLB Pipeline. In 15 starts with Triple-A, Seymour has a 3.89 ERA with 83 strikeouts and a 1.35 WHIP through 74 innings.

The first of the Carsons to arrive, Seymour is a big right-hander who impressed in camp and kept it going in AAA. Front office views him and Whisenhunt as next up in rotation. He was one of two minor league pitchers thrown into the Ruf-Davis trade, one of Zaidi’s best moves. https://t.co/gkaGeoOZ3N — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 27, 2025

Seymour was selected by the New York Mets in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft and landed with the Giants as part of the 2022 trade that brought J.D. Davis to San Francisco and sent Darin Ruf to New York.

Meanwhile, Hjelle was called up in early June to serve out of the bullpen and since has posted a 6.75 ERA over nine outings with the Giants this season.

Hjelle, just last weekend,d was accused of abuse by his wife on social media, in which the Giants released a statement addressing the allegations.

“We are aware of these serious allegations,” the Giants said in the statement Saturday. “We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further.”

The Giants pitcher spoke about the situation the following day, claiming he and his wife have not been together for a while and are in the process of divorcing, but he added he wanted to speak to his agent and lawyer before sharing an official statement.

In his last appearance against the Marlins on Thursday, Hjelle gave up four runs in one inning.

